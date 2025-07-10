How Much Can A Toyota Tacoma Tow? Gas & Hybrid Capacity, Explained

The Tacoma is one of the longest-running Toyota models in the United States, and it's one of the most capable off-road rigs in its class, but this generation is the first time it's ever received a powertrain with hybridization. That's had big effects on power and even effects on towing capacity. The standard engine in the 2025 Toyota Tacoma is called the i-Force, and it's a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder. It produces as much as 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, a significant jump over the standard engine in the previous-generation Tacoma.

The last-gen model with its base four-cylinder engine produced just 159 hp and 180 lb-ft. The upgraded V6 from 2023 matched the current non-hybrid, with 278 hp, but the old V6 was down on torque, putting out just 265 lb-ft. The hybrid system available via the upgraded i-Force Max powertrain adds a massive dose of torque. Power goes up to a respectable 326 hp, but torque is 465 pounds. That's 200 lb-ft more than the previous-generation V6 and 148 lb-ft more than the standard engine.

Naturally, you'd expect that it could tow more, but that's not the case. The hybrid Tacoma, despite performing well in our recent review, has a lower maximum towing capacity than the standard powertrain, both of which have lower maximum towing capacity than the previous-generation truck. What's behind these towing capacity differences essentially comes down to overall weight. The current Tacoma is a heavier truck, with more weight to pull around, so towing suffers.