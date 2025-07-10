How Much Can A Toyota Tacoma Tow? Gas & Hybrid Capacity, Explained
The Tacoma is one of the longest-running Toyota models in the United States, and it's one of the most capable off-road rigs in its class, but this generation is the first time it's ever received a powertrain with hybridization. That's had big effects on power and even effects on towing capacity. The standard engine in the 2025 Toyota Tacoma is called the i-Force, and it's a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder. It produces as much as 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, a significant jump over the standard engine in the previous-generation Tacoma.
The last-gen model with its base four-cylinder engine produced just 159 hp and 180 lb-ft. The upgraded V6 from 2023 matched the current non-hybrid, with 278 hp, but the old V6 was down on torque, putting out just 265 lb-ft. The hybrid system available via the upgraded i-Force Max powertrain adds a massive dose of torque. Power goes up to a respectable 326 hp, but torque is 465 pounds. That's 200 lb-ft more than the previous-generation V6 and 148 lb-ft more than the standard engine.
Naturally, you'd expect that it could tow more, but that's not the case. The hybrid Tacoma, despite performing well in our recent review, has a lower maximum towing capacity than the standard powertrain, both of which have lower maximum towing capacity than the previous-generation truck. What's behind these towing capacity differences essentially comes down to overall weight. The current Tacoma is a heavier truck, with more weight to pull around, so towing suffers.
Towing capacity for each powertrain
Towing capacity on the previous-generation Tacoma, last available in 2023, was as high as 6,800 pounds on certain trims. To get that number, though, you had to get pretty specific — using a 4x2 model with the smaller access cab configuration and adding the Tow Prep package. With that specific configuration the Tacoma had a curb weight of just 3,915 pounds, and with towing, it's all about weight. The light nature of that base truck meant it could pull along a larger trailer. Without those specific selections, most previous-gen Tacomas were rated between 3,500 and 6,700 pounds of towing capacity — limited slightly by their higher weight, which ranged between 4,075 and 4,665 pounds. With the current-gen Tacoma, it's a similar story.
Base-trim 2025 Tacoma SR models can tow just 3,500 –the same as the previous-gen. On other trims, though, the standard i-Force-equipped 2025 Tacomas have a maximum towing capacity of 6,500 pounds. It's respectable, but less than the old model. And the hybrid i-Force Max drops that rating to 6,000 pounds. Why? It's likely due to the added weight of the hybrid system, which represents a difference between the two powertrains of a few-hundred pounds. Curb weight for standard Tacomas ranges between 4,100 and 4,720 pounds. The Hybrid, however, has a claimed curb weight between 5,030 and 5,410 pounds, and that weight difference affects towing numbers.
Rival towing capacity and Tacoma fuel economy
The Jeep Gladiator has a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, which ties for the lead in the midsize pickup truck class. It's also a serious off-roader. When I tested a Gladiator earlier this year, it was tough enough to give any Tacoma a run for its money. Right alongside the Gladiator with a 7,700-pound towing capacity is the Chevrolet Colorado and its GMC Canyon sibling. The Ford Ranger follows closely behind with a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. The 1,000-pound difference between these models and the top Tacoma is pretty significant, especially in the midsize truck segment. If you're towing a heavy car trailer, with even a medium-sized car on board, it can easily top 6,000 pounds — so the Tacoma may not be the best choice.
Trucks like the Tacoma have never been fuel economy leaders, but the hybrid system certainly adds some efficiency compared to both the standard Tacoma and the old V6 models. Current 2025 Tacoma hybrid models have an EPA estimate of 23 mpg combined (23 city/24 highway), depending on trim level. The highest EPA estimate that the previous-generation 2023 model could muster was 21 mpg combined and that was on two-wheel drive models. On certain TRD Pro models, the old V6 Tacoma dropped as low as 18 mpg combined, while the current four-cylinder non-hybrid Tacoma reaches its floor with an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined. The differences aren't massive, but every MPG helps.