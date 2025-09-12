Here's How Much A New Tacoma Costs In September Of 2025

One of the most popular trucks in America, the Toyota Tacoma is available in a wide range of trims with varying levels of equipment and capability. You can get it in bare-bones trims that cover all the work-truck bases, and in full off-road-conquering trims that offer access to just about any outdoor space. Plus, there are a number of trims in between the two extremes to fill in those gaps.

The Tacoma was redesigned and significantly improved in 2024, adding new powertrains, styling changes, and upscale interior touches, but it also became more expensive. Back in 2023, the starting price for a base Tacoma (before the redesign) was $29,085 (including $1,335 destination fee). At the top of the trim levels, the 2023 Tacoma TRD Pro went for $51,225. For 2025 models, the base price has gone up by a few thousand dollars. A 2025 Tacoma SR with a 6-foot bed and the small extended cab (Toyota calls it XtraCab) now has an MSRP of $33,185 (including a $1,595 destination fee).

At the top of the trim levels though, there's a much bigger leap. The 2025 Tacoma TRD Pro has a starting price of $65,730. That's almost double the cost of the base Taco truck, and while the TRD Pro has all sorts of off-roading equipment, not every buyer will need that much gear. Thankfully, there's a lot of space in between these two extremes and you'll likely find a trim that's right for you somewhere in the middle.