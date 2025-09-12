Here's How Much A New Tacoma Costs In September Of 2025
One of the most popular trucks in America, the Toyota Tacoma is available in a wide range of trims with varying levels of equipment and capability. You can get it in bare-bones trims that cover all the work-truck bases, and in full off-road-conquering trims that offer access to just about any outdoor space. Plus, there are a number of trims in between the two extremes to fill in those gaps.
The Tacoma was redesigned and significantly improved in 2024, adding new powertrains, styling changes, and upscale interior touches, but it also became more expensive. Back in 2023, the starting price for a base Tacoma (before the redesign) was $29,085 (including $1,335 destination fee). At the top of the trim levels, the 2023 Tacoma TRD Pro went for $51,225. For 2025 models, the base price has gone up by a few thousand dollars. A 2025 Tacoma SR with a 6-foot bed and the small extended cab (Toyota calls it XtraCab) now has an MSRP of $33,185 (including a $1,595 destination fee).
At the top of the trim levels though, there's a much bigger leap. The 2025 Tacoma TRD Pro has a starting price of $65,730. That's almost double the cost of the base Taco truck, and while the TRD Pro has all sorts of off-roading equipment, not every buyer will need that much gear. Thankfully, there's a lot of space in between these two extremes and you'll likely find a trim that's right for you somewhere in the middle.
What you get for your base-trim money
Even on its affordable entry-level SR trim, the Tacoma has a respectable amount of equipment. The standard engine for the Tacoma is called the i-Force. It's a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque on the SR. On other trim levels, it makes as much as 278 hp and 317 lb-ft. According to the EPA, the Tacoma will return between 20 and 23 mpg combined with the base engine – an upgrade compared to the previous-generation's V6 which ranged between 18 and 21 mpg combined.
The SR also comes standard with Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver aids which includes pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and automatic high beams. You also get Toyota's 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, along with complimentary maintenance for the first 2 years or 25,000 miles. The base SR and some other low-level trims however, get basic leaf-spring rear suspension, while upper trims get coil springs which is a serious upgrade.
Just above the SR, there are several trim levels that offer lots of enhancements worth mentioning. The SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road come with desirable additions like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable seats, and a large 12.3-inch digital driver display. If you want even more equipment, that's where the Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro trims come into play.
The top of the range
One of the biggest available upgrades for the Tacoma is the i-Force Max powertrain. It uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a hybrid system for a total output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. Fuel economy estimates for the i-Force Max are at the top of the range for the Tacoma (23 mpg combined) but that's the same as the best versions of the standard engine. In our reviews of the Tacoma, we've been impressed by the i-Force Max powertrain. It's extra torque is useful in everyday tasks and it feels particularly punchy low in the rev range. Every trim from the TRD Off-Road trim upward, has access to the i-Force Max powertrain, with it coming standard on the Trailhunter and TRD Pro models.
The significant off-road capability on those top models is really what drives up the Tacoma's price, with all sorts of robust hardware like 33-inch all-terrain tires, upgraded shocks with remote reservoirs, steel (or aluminum) underbody protection, rock rails, ARB recovery hooks, and Rigid fog lights. The tech is pretty premium too, with a massive 14-inch center touchscreen display, a 10-speaker JBL stereo, and a 360-degree camera for monitoring the trail. It might take some time to decide which options you need and which ones you can live without, but somewhere between SR and TRD Pro, you'll likely find a trim level of the Tacoma that's right for you.