How Long Could A Toyota Tacoma Last With Regular Maintenance?
The reliability of any particular car is more often than not down to the owner, rather than the car itself. Of course, there are exceptions, and so avoiding some of the most unreliable cars of recent years is wise when looking to make a durable, long-lasting purchase. Generally speaking, staying on top of regular services, sorting out issues as soon as they arise, and driving with a degree of mechanical sympathy are all ways of making your car last longer.
So, apply this logic to one of the most reliable cars ever made, like the Toyota Tacoma, and you might be surprised at just how long it can last. The latest generation of Tacoma is a little of an unknown, as it sports a new powertrain and transmission, so only time will tell how well these models perform. However, the Tacoma nameplate dates back to the mid-1990s, and so there is plenty of evidence of just how well these models can last well cared for. Astonishingly, there are examples of the Tacoma out there that have covered over 1.6 million miles, which might make the Japanese pickup one of the highest mileage vehicles in the world.
The Tacoma with more than a million miles
Let's start by covering the best example of the Tacoma's immense durability: a dark blue 2008 Tacoma, purchased new by Mike Neal. While some owners are afraid of affecting their car's resale value by putting too many miles on it, Neal was not. His job was to deliver medication, and as you might imagine, with a trade like this, he was always in demand. As such, over the years, he managed to rack up a scarcely believable 1.625 million miles on his 2008 Tacoma.
The Tacoma in question was purchased new from a Toyota dealer in North Carolina, and upon Neal's unfortunate passing in 2023, his wife opted for his beloved truck to be displayed in the dealer's showroom. Sure, Neal's Tacoma is somewhat of an anomaly, but it stands as a solid example of what's possible when you commit to one car, take care of it, and just don't stop driving. There are other higher-mileage cars out there, such as Irv Gordon's 3-million-mile-plus Volvo P1800, but Neal's Tacoma managed to rack up these miles far quicker than the equally iconic Volvo, and that's certainly worth noting.
These are both noteworthy examples of extremely high-mileage cars, and so while we now know the humble Tacoma is indeed capable of seven-figure odometer readings, that's not what most will achieve before they head out to the great junkyard in the sky. The average Tacoma doesn't quite manage such a feat, but it's still impressive how far everyday examples of Toyota's mid-size truck can go.
Looking at the average lifespan of a Toyota Tacoma
According to iSeeCars, the Toyota Tacoma is the most reliable mid-size truck, and the hybrid variant leads its respective field too, so already we can assume that these trucks can last a good long while when properly maintained. Various sources online will suggest that it's not uncommon for a Tacoma to crack past the 250,000 or 300,000-mile barrier, but in order to verify this, we need to check in with some owners.
On CarSurvey, we can see reviews from owners with impressive mileage, with one at 276,000 miles and another at 262,000 miles. These aren't isolated examples, with many more owners registering their online reviews with more than 100,000 miles on the odometer. It's also worth clarifying that, in many instances, these reviews are not left at the end of the car's life, so for all we know, the odometer readings could be much higher by now.
Reddit is full of many more similar examples, with several owners claiming to have covered six figures with their Tacomas, and a good number of those commenting claim 300,000 miles or more. So, on average, we are inclined to agree with the aforementioned estimate that Toyota's Tacoma is easily capable of 250,000 miles and more when maintained properly.