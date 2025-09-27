How Long Could A Toyota Tacoma Last With Regular Maintenance?

Let's start by covering the best example of the Tacoma's immense durability: a dark blue 2008 Tacoma, purchased new by Mike Neal. While some owners are afraid of affecting their car's resale value by putting too many miles on it, Neal was not. His job was to deliver medication, and as you might imagine, with a trade like this, he was always in demand. As such, over the years, he managed to rack up a scarcely believable 1.625 million miles on his 2008 Tacoma.

The Tacoma in question was purchased new from a Toyota dealer in North Carolina, and upon Neal's unfortunate passing in 2023, his wife opted for his beloved truck to be displayed in the dealer's showroom. Sure, Neal's Tacoma is somewhat of an anomaly, but it stands as a solid example of what's possible when you commit to one car, take care of it, and just don't stop driving. There are other higher-mileage cars out there, such as Irv Gordon's 3-million-mile-plus Volvo P1800, but Neal's Tacoma managed to rack up these miles far quicker than the equally iconic Volvo, and that's certainly worth noting.

These are both noteworthy examples of extremely high-mileage cars, and so while we now know the humble Tacoma is indeed capable of seven-figure odometer readings, that's not what most will achieve before they head out to the great junkyard in the sky. The average Tacoma doesn't quite manage such a feat, but it's still impressive how far everyday examples of Toyota's mid-size truck can go.