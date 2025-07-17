13 Of The Most Unreliable Cars On The Market Right Now

Reliability is key when purchasing a new car, but many vehicles on the market right now are not known for their dependability. While you might think that you could pull up to a dealership and at least find something reliable (if not affordable) to drive home, it turns out that might not be the case. Whether it's a used car lot or you're searching for a brand-new vehicle, there's a lot to look out for when it comes to reliability.

Though some brands might come highly recommended, and by the biggest names in the industry, that doesn't mean that every vehicle will receive high marks. On the other hand, some brands are known for being terribly unreliable, so you might expect just about any model to fail sooner rather than later.

Based on new data from Consumer Reports and other sources, these are the most unreliable cars on the market. Some of these models lost their prior reliability endorsement from Consumer Reports, while other brands ranked so low, they barely made it onto the charts. Not only were these poor picks according to Consumer Reports, but they're also considered unreliable by other sources. For more on our methodology, stay tuned after the list.