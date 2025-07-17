13 Of The Most Unreliable Cars On The Market Right Now
Reliability is key when purchasing a new car, but many vehicles on the market right now are not known for their dependability. While you might think that you could pull up to a dealership and at least find something reliable (if not affordable) to drive home, it turns out that might not be the case. Whether it's a used car lot or you're searching for a brand-new vehicle, there's a lot to look out for when it comes to reliability.
Though some brands might come highly recommended, and by the biggest names in the industry, that doesn't mean that every vehicle will receive high marks. On the other hand, some brands are known for being terribly unreliable, so you might expect just about any model to fail sooner rather than later.
Based on new data from Consumer Reports and other sources, these are the most unreliable cars on the market. Some of these models lost their prior reliability endorsement from Consumer Reports, while other brands ranked so low, they barely made it onto the charts. Not only were these poor picks according to Consumer Reports, but they're also considered unreliable by other sources. For more on our methodology, stay tuned after the list.
Audi Q8 E-Tron
Although the E-Tron was discontinued with the closing of the sole factory that produced the model, there are still many on the market. You may not want one, however, for a few reasons, one of them being its relatively poor reliability. The E-Tron lost its Consumer Reports recommendation for reliability in 2024, based on customer survey information. Consumer Reports now considers the E-Tron to be less reliable than average. While it's not the worst rating, it also doesn't instill confidence, especially when there are many other more reliable vehicles on the market.
If you're hesitant to drop over $74,000 on the E-Tron in the first place, we wouldn't blame you. A fully electric car isn't always the best fit for consumers, but beyond the price tag and EV limitations, there are some other concerns with the Q8 E-Tron. For one thing, J.D. Power's reliability score for the E-Tron is on the lower side, and the vehicle didn't rank in the top echelon of premium SUVs among its peers.
It's hard to argue that the E-Tron is a terrible vehicle, especially if you specifically want a luxury SUV that's all electric. Yet there are other SUVs and EVs that have better reputations when it comes to dependability.
BMW iX
The 2026 BMW iX has some great features, from bigger wheels than past model years to new color schemes. Yet when it comes to reliability, we have questions. The BMW iX is one vehicle that lost its reliability endorsement from Consumer Reports in 2024, meaning it's considered less reliable than average. While the iX doesn't have a terrible rating overall — J.D. Power, for example, considers it to have average reliability — this is another case where you can easily find more reliable options. According to J.D. Power, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne, Rivian R1S, and Cadillac XT6 were more reliable vehicles in the same category as the 2024 iX.
It's easy enough to find records of the BMW iX's potential shortcomings, such as the list of recalls for different model years. The 2023 iX had 11 recalls, while the 2022 model year had 10. Both vehicles have a "fire risk when parked" and should not be driven if they have not received the manufacturer repairs, per the NHTSA.
As far as owner driver anecdotes, online forums suggest that reliability (and customer service) issues are fairly common with the iX. For example, various drivers reported having their then brand-new 2022 iX models in the shop almost immediately after purchase. Though some praised BMW for being proactive about its recalls, others lamented buying an iX in the first place.
Ford Escape Hybrid
The Ford Escape Hybrid is relatively efficient in its hybrid SUV class, falling between competitors when it comes to gas mileage. Of course, a name as well-known as Ford is generally not a polarizing topic in terms of reliability, but with the Escape Hybrid, it seems there's some room for argument.
Sadly, Ford's hybrid Escape was another vehicle that lost its endorsement for reliability from Consumer Reports in 2024. Based on the Escape's track record, it's not entirely surprising. For one thing, the 2021 Ford Escape hybrid — officially the Ford Escape HEV in the NHTSA database — was the subject of 14 recalls and hundreds of complaints. Recalls aren't always the worst thing that can happen to a driver, but after years of manufacturing hybrids, drivers might expect better from Ford.
Plus, in this case, many of the 2021 HEV recalls appear serious; an engine failure could cause a fire, a high-voltage battery might short-circuit (another fire hazard), and a software problem could make the battery fail. Fuel issues and a possible oil leak were also part of the HEV recall, which might put off anyone considering a used circa-2021 model, at the very least. Per Consumer Reports, though, the 2024 model year may not be any better in terms of reliability.
Hyundai Santa Cruz
There's a lot to love about the Hyundai Santa Cruz, specifically the fact that it's another pickup option in a sea of F-150s. However, the Santa Cruz's reputation starts off with a poor towing capacity compared to other pickups, and things get worse when you consider that Consumer Reports also dropped the truck from its reliability recommendations for 2024.
Based on data from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 model years, Consumer Reports has low expectations for the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz. While recalls are part of the conversation, Consumer Reports' owner-drivers suggest that the Santa Cruz is prone to major transmission problems, a commonly reported issue. In addition, the trucks tend to have exterior defects in parts like door handles and similar hardware, which can affect aesthetics as well as functionality.
Considering that the Santa Cruz has had multiple recalls since its release for the 2022 model year, it's reasonable to expect that the truck will continue to have some growing pains with each new iteration. One such recall on the 2022 model year involved a potential fire risk. For now, Consumer Reports doesn't think it will perform reliably, and based on the data, we tend to agree.
Kia EV6
Although the Kia EV6 got a range boost for 2025, its stats haven't impressed Consumer Reports sufficiently to ensure it makes it onto the most-reliable list. Consumer Reports no longer recommends the EV6, and we're not surprised. Like other EVs in its class, the Kia EV6 has only been on the market for a few years, and consumers may do well to expect some issues as Kia refines the design.
Compared to other not-so-reliable cars on the market, the EV6 doesn't have the worst track record in terms of recalls. For example, the 2022 EV6 — the first of its kind — only had three recalls. Those three recalls were fairly serious and widespread, however. Two separate charging unit issues could impact tens of thousands of vehicles, causing them to lose power.
Another recall related to a software problem could result in over 9,000 vehicles rolling away while parked, according to the recall details. While the Kia EV6 has far fewer complaints and recalls than the most in-demand vehicles on the market, it hasn't outperformed enough vehicles to get bumped up on our list, or on Consumer Reports' list.
Lincoln Corsair
The 2024 Corsair was one of the cheapest American-brand cars you could buy, which might be a good selling point if you're looking for a slightly used car. Again, however, Consumer Reports stopped recommending the Corsair in 2024 due to its poor track record for reliability. Although it's a bit early yet for 2024 data (such as recalls), the Corsair doesn't have a great track record to date.
The 2021 Lincoln Corsair, for example, has had 18 recalls, affecting everything from the rearview camera and seat belts to the engine and electrical systems. For 2022 models, a total of 15 recalls involved many of the same systems. The 2023 model had eight recalls, but averaging those years together — how Consumer Reports determines reliability — the odds are not good for newer models.
There's also the fact that the 2024 Corsair falls under some of the same recalls as earlier models, with over a million vehicles impacted in some cases. That data point seems to suggest that major advances were not made with each iteration of the Corsair, and we're not surprised that Consumer Reports dropped the car from its recommendations.
Mazda CX-90
The CX-90 is one Mazda with third-row seating, and it has a few other things going for it. For one, the CX-90 is a top safety pick and earned five stars from the NHTSA for safety. It also has technology like a see-through view monitor, remote connected services (so you can lock your doors through your smartwatch), and a heads-up driving display.
The good news stops at the CX-90's reputation for reliability, however. Consumer Reports dropped the SUV from its recommended list for reliability, and we understand why. The gasoline-powered CX-90 scored below average in Consumer Reports' reliability metrics, which makes sense given that there are only two years of gas-powered CX-90s on the market so far.
While the 2025 CX-90 has had one recall so far, it's had 140 manufacturer communications about everything from the electrical system to the engine to miscellaneous issues, and other problems. Unfortunately for drivers who may prefer a CX-90 in PHEV form, the hybrid model has had just as many problems, and has just as poor a reputation for reliability.
Mazda CX-90 PHEV
Another poor entry on Consumer Reports' rankings is the Mazda CX-90 PHEV. In Consumer Reports' surveys, the CX-90 PHEV scored "well below average," the lowest score available. It's one EV that comes with a spare tire and gets great gas mileage, but that doesn't mean the CX-90 hybrid is a good purchase for most drivers.
The 2024 model has already had 10 recalls, with the potential malfunctions causing the vehicle to lose power, potentially stranding drivers on the roadway. Up to around 80,000 models may have been affected by instrument cluster errors, too, while admittedly fewer are susceptible to the power loss issue. None of that sounds promising for Mazda's new plug-in hybrid, and it might be best avoided for now, as it's one of the most unreliable cars available.
The fact that the conventional CX-90 didn't score well on reliability and has a not-so-great track record with recalls was bad enough, but the PHEV is worse. It has also had nearly triple the number of manufacturer communications as its all-gas sibling, mostly related to engine, equipment, and powertrain concerns. In short, there isn't a ton to love about the CX-90 PHEV, and it's definitely one of the least reliable cars on the market right now.
Rivian R1S
While no Rivian vehicle explicitly got demoted by industry experts based on the brand's track record for reliability, the automaker comes in at the very bottom of most lists for its dependability. According to Consumer Reports, Rivian does not make any of the most reliable new cars; in a ranking of 22 brands, Rivian was at the bottom of the barrel.
Given that Rivian only manufactures two vehicles — the R1S and the R1T — it's not surprising that neither is considered reliable. Looking at how Rivians are powered, there's evidence of the same trend we've seen with many of the other least reliable cars on the market: Rivian makes EVs.
Specifically, Rivian manufactures all-electric vehicles, and started producing the R1S for the 2022 model year. Each R1S has had at least a handful of recalls, with the 2022 model clocking in at nine total recalls, ranging from parking brake problems to inoperable defogging systems. Though no particular issue seems to be exceedingly dangerous, the R1S doesn't have a great reputation thanks to all its problems, hence its spot on our list of the most unreliable cars available.
Rivian R1T
As the only other model that Rivian produces, the R1T also placed very low on Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable new car brands. While brands like Subaru pleased the consumers surveyed by Consumer Reports, owners of Rivians did not have great things to say about the R1T in the reliability portion of the survey.
While anecdotal reports from owner-drivers about difficulties getting basic repairs handled seem to echo the unreliable angle of Rivian R1Ts, many drivers do defend their EVs. Despite recalls and minor issues, owners in some forums hint that it's more of a service problem than a reliability problem when they have to take their vehicles into the shop.
Though Rivian has also issued over 70 manufacturer communications regarding the R1T, owners seem to perceive that as the brand being proactive about fixing its problems. That said, to avoid the growing pains of the R1 models, you may want to avoid this generation of Rivian and hope for improvements in the future.
Cadillac XT5
Another low-scoring entry on Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable new car brands is, perhaps surprisingly, Cadillac. Out of 22 brands, Cadillac was second to last and performed worse than every brand except Rivian. Surprisingly, the XT5 is one of the few vehicles on our list that's not an EV or hybrid, suggesting that there may be more than growing pains happening with the vehicle.
The XT5 has been on the market since 2017 and has had minimal changes since 2020. That alone could explain the lack of reliability, as the manufacturer may not be making significant improvements with each model year. In 2017, Cadillac sent over 1,300 manufacturer communications to XT5 owners, with most issues centering on the electrical system, engine and engine cooling, and equipment.
Given that Consumer Reports ranks brands based on multiple years of data, it's clear that this paper trail is contributing to Cadillac's low ranking today. Yet the XT5 was not alone in its "average" reliability score, as some other brands also had models that dragged down their overall scores. Unfortunately for Cadillac, the overall score for the entire brand places it far behind other manufacturers in terms of reliability.
Cadillac LYRIQ
Another Cadillac model that helped push the brand to the bottom of the most reliable new cars list was the LYRIQ. Again, the fact that the LYRIQ is all-electric may have contributed to its low positioning in terms of reliability, especially as the first model was released in 2023. Not much has changed since the first iteration, save for some trim updates, so it's clear why the reliability rating for Cadillac is so low.
While the LYRIQ isn't a complete lemon, its recall history involves problems that could cause a crash, such as a brake failure due to unexpected activation of the ABS brakes, which impacted over 21,000 LYRIQs in 2023. Other issues — such as a stabilizer bar problem that could cause a crash — impacted far fewer vehicles, but owners still need to check their VINs for recalls with the NHTSA or Cadillac to determine if their LYRIQ is impacted.
And while electric vehicles are here to stay, it seems the LYRIQ does need some refinement to be considered dependable, especially when other EVs perform so much better in reliability comparisons.
Ford F-150 Hybrid
While Consumer Reports spotlighted its most reliable new cars for 2024, one particular model was absent from the list. It turns out that the Ford F-150 Hybrid was the least reliable model overall, in the opinions of consumers who provided feedback, and it scored far worse than its gasoline-powered counterpart.
There are also some issues with the F-150 Hybrid that might put shoppers off from buying one. For one thing, the hybrid gets the same MPG as the gas-powered F-150, so you may not find a ton of fuel savings, depending on your driving habits. The F-150 Hybrid is also said to have transmission and battery problems, with the 2021 model in particular receiving hundreds of complaints about electrical, engine, powertrain, and other concerns.
Given that the price tags are around the same and the MPG difference may be negligible, it might be hard to argue that the F-150 Hybrid is worth buying. Given its lack of reliability, we'd steer clear.
Methodology
Our list of the most unreliable cars on the market started with a few models that lost their recommendations from Consumer Reports in 2024. We also looked at some vehicles that ranked the lowest on Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable brands, exploring the data behind their dependability to figure out why they ranked so low. Out of 22 brands, Rivian and Cadillac were at the very bottom of the rankings, so the relevant models were also factored in.
While Ford didn't rank among the lowest overall, its F-150 Hybrid stood out as the single least reliable model in Consumer Reports' 2024 survey, earning a clear spot on our list. In addition to reviewing Consumer Reports' rankings, we explored other facets of reliability, such as the number of recalls and/or manufacturer communications about a particular model.