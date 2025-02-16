Is The Ford Escape Hybrid Good On Gas? A Look At The SUV's Fuel Efficiency & Price

While the base Escape Active (non-hybrid) starts at $28,400, the Escape Hybrid ST-Line starts at $33,985—about $5,500 more. As you move up the trim levels, there continues to be a price gap, with the ST-Line Elite Hybrid costing $39,605, compared to $36,540 for its non-hybrid equivalent. The top-of-the-line Escape Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), however, is priced at $39,895. While the hybrid models cost more upfront, the savings in fuel costs can help offset the difference in time, especially for drivers who do a lot of city driving.

Speaking of savings, the Ford Escape Hybrid has a reasonable cost of ownership. The total five-year cost of owning a Ford Escape Hybrid is around $37,953, or about $7,591 per year. This is a notable difference when compared to the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, whose five-year costs are about $45,136, or $9,027 per year. The figures include depreciation, fuel, insurance, and maintenance. Thanks to its 39 MPG combined fuel economy, fuel savings are a big advantage of the Escape Hybrid. Owners can expect to spend less at the pump compared to the gas-only models. Other factors like insurance, trim level, drivetrain setup, and driving habits can also affect how much you'll spend over time.

Long-term value is another key factor. The Ford Escape Hybrid holds around 50% of its original value even after five years. This makes it a solid investment. Its hybrid batteries are known to last between 200,000 and 300,000 miles. With warranties covering 8 years or 100,000 miles, battery replacement isn't something most owners will worry about. Plus, with hybrid SUVs in demand — hybrid vehicles made up 10.6% of light-duty vehicle (LDV) sales in the United States in the third quarter of 2024— resale values tend to stay strong, especially for higher trims that have premium features. If you're planning to keep your SUV for years or resell it down the line, it appears the Escape Hybrid could be a smarter financial choice.

