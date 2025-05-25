These EVs And Hybrids Come With A Spare Tire In The US

A spare tire is your plan B, your backup when you get a flat in the middle of nowhere. It takes anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to change, and allows you to be on your way relatively quickly. These days, though, with the prevalence of AAA and roadside assistance, more and more manufacturers are removing the spare tire from cars, especially for EVs and hybrid vehicles. Instead, many brands expect you to repair your flat tire using kits, a method that is slapdash and "make-do". These patch kits will last just long enough for you to get to a garage or gas station.

Also, for electric vehicles and hybrids, adding a spare tire adds unwanted weight, reducing efficiency. The battery modules and cells in an EV (or hybrid) vehicle are quite heavy, so manufacturers take drastic steps for weight reduction, and one of these steps is to remove the spare tire and the plethora of assorted accessories. That saves weight, sure, but it puts drivers at a disadvantage should the vehicle get a flat tire — so people are being forced to choose between EVs or spare tires.

However, there are still a few EVs and hybrid cars that come with spares, even if you're not really supposed to drive for too long using the spare tires. Here are 10 electric or hybrid cars and SUVs that still come with a spare tire in 2025.

