Which Mazda Vehicles Have Third-Row Seating?

Third-row seating is a luxury that becomes a necessity when one has a larger family. When looking for a Mazda with enough space for seven passengers, it's easy to think most of its SUV crossovers have enough room for the whole family since they're all decently spacious. However, something like the CX-5 or CX-50 doesn't have third row seating. For something so spacious, Mazda only has two models in its current lineup, and a third one if buyers are interested in purchasing pre-owned.

The CX-9 used to be Mazda's only vehicle with three rows of seats, but the automaker discontinued its line with the 2024 model year. Now it has been replaced by the CX-90 and its plug-in hybrid counterpart, the CX-90 PHEV. Third row seating might have been a rare feature in cars during the '90s when old station wagons and a few select minivans had them, but they're much more common now, especially with the proliferation of SUVs. The difference now is that some vehicles with that extra row can come with three seats or just two, depending on the trim of the vehicle.