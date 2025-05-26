These Are The Cheapest Cars From Every American Brand You Can Buy In 2025
No matter what segment you're in the market for in 2025, there's a strong chance that one of the many American automakers can tick all the boxes. While the focus for many of the key manufacturers has been put on the production of SUVs and pickup trucks, as demand continues to grow, there are still a select few models that keep the nation competing in the international sedan and sports car segments, keeping the options open.
One of the key elements that make a new car attractive is, of course, the price tag. Ensuring that you get the most value for money in a purchase as significant as a new car is paramount, which is where the following 13 models come into play. Looking at every American automaker on the market in 2025, these are the cheapest models available from each, showing that the U.S. automotive industry still produces models that can hold up to Asia and Europe's best.
Lucid Motors: 2025 Lucid Air
Despite only unveiling its first production car to the public in 2020, Lucid Motors has already established itself as a key automaker in luxury EVs, competing with the likes of Tesla and BMW in the ever-growing segment. The first car that the American startup produced was the Air sedan, which remains the flagship model for the brand, despite it being almost five years old. Higher trims may have broken records, such as the Grand Touring trim receiving a 512-mile range rating from the EPA, but it's the base Pure trim that acts as the entry-level model for Lucid.
Now that the Lucid Gravity SUV has hit the market, the luxury automaker has two production models in its limited lineup, making the Air sedan the cheapest car from Lucid Motors in 2025. Starting at $69,900, it's by no means cheap, but is actually ultra-competitively priced in the full-size electric sedan segment. Particularly when considering the 430 horsepower output and 420 miles of range from its dual-motor setup, the Air Pure is very hard to look past if you have a higher budget.
Rivian: 2025 Rivian R1T
Finding itself in a situation similar to Lucid Motors, Rivian is another all-American startup within the EV segment, only producing limited models in 2025. Further models are soon set to join the lineup with the R2 SUV set to release in 2026, but as of now, you only have the choice between the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. The models share the same platform, but the difference in segment leads to different price tags. Out of the two, the R1T is the more affordable, but not by much.
For the base R1T Dual Standard, pricing starts at $69,900, making it equal to this year's Lucid Air. The electric pickup segment is even more sparse than the sedan or SUV segments, despite seeing some growth in recent years. All this means, however, is that the R1T gets to stand out with its blend of luxury and off-road capability, two elements that the base trim's dual-motor setup benefits. You get a power output of 533 horsepower and a maximum range of 270 miles in Rivian's current sole pickup truck, benefitting from the updated EV architecture introduced for the 2025 model year.
Tesla: 2025 Tesla Model 3
Unlike the previous two EV manufacturers to come out of America, Tesla has been a pioneer in the segment ever since the Tesla Roadster made its debut in 2008. Since then, the automaker has branched out into some of the most popular mass-produced EVs on the market, with the Model 3 acting as the entry point, as it has since 2017. Alongside the Model 3, the Model Y is also one of the most affordable EVs on the market at $44,990, but the smaller sedan manages to come in slightly below that. The competition continues to ramp up in the segment, but the American car still does a solid job of keeping ahead.
Receiving an update for the 2024 model, the 2025 Model 3 enters the new model year essentially the same, aside from one significant shift for the entry-level sedan. The Standard Range model was the most affordable way to buy a Model 3, but as Tesla has discontinued it, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive trim is now the cheapest new Model 3. Pricing starts at $42,490, but with the $7,500 federal tax credit taken off of the price, you can buy a brand new Tesla Model 3 for as low as $34,990.
Ram: 2025 Ram 1500
Considering the ever-growing popularity of pickup trucks in the USA, it's no surprise to see Ram be one of the best-selling American brands on the market. Despite only having four trucks in its range, Ram trucks accounted for 439,039 vehicles sold in the country in 2024. This isn't quite as high as some of its closest rivals, but its upscale design and capabilities keep it competitive with the more successful models, despite sitting at a higher price point.
The cheapest Ram truck you can buy in 2025 is the 1500, starting at $40,275 for the Tradesman trim. There are a few important factors to consider when buying a Ram 1500, with one being the high maintenance costs that come with them. According to CarEdge, the Ram 1500 will cost up to $19,358 over 10 years of ownership, making it one of the most expensive cars to keep on the road. Despite this, the 2025 1500 receives stellar reviews across the board, with its standard 3.6L V6 producing 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque.
Chrysler: 2025 Chrysler Voyager
Another iconic brand under the Stellantis banner, Chrysler has been producing some of the most popular American cars on the road for 100 years. While not a typical luxury automaker in the same way that Lincoln or Cadillac are, it's challenging to beat Chrysler when it comes to minivans, which is where all of the focus is for the brand in 2025. After the discontinuation of the 300 sedan, Chrysler offers the Voyager and Pacifica, with the latter also receiving a plug-in hybrid model. It may be an incredibly niche brand now, but it's certainly worth considering if you're in the market for a high-end people carrier.
Out of the two, the 2025 Voyager comes in with the lowest MSRP, starting at $39,995. There's also no option for a different trim — the LX model is the only available version of the entry-level Chrysler. Still, the Voyager comes with a solid amount of standard equipment, particularly on the safety side with features like blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, justifying the price point as much as possible.
Lincoln: 2024 Lincoln Corsair
Lincoln, the long-standing luxury automaker, has been hard at work to compete at the top of the luxury segment in 2025. While a few of the brand's SUVs have received updates in the last couple of years, the compact Corsair isn't one of them, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the most attractive in its segment. First introduced for the 2020 model year and getting updated in 2023, the Corsair manages to look the part and truly feel like a luxury SUV inside, and going for the 2024 model can save you a small amount of money.
As the 2025 model is still quite new, Lincoln offers the option to buy the 2024 model year Corsair brand new. Starting at $38,990, the 2024 Corsair is only $495 cheaper than the latest model, but it still makes it the most affordable SUV for sale from the brand this year. Under the hood of the Corsair is a 2.0L turbocharged inline-four, producing 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque.
GMC: 2025 GMC Canyon
Similar to Ram, GMC is another all-American brand that turns its full attention to the pickup truck segment. Historically known for the size and practicality of its vehicles, General Motors-owned GMC also managed to be one of the best-selling automakers nationwide in 2024, selling a total of 614,177 vehicles and placing ninth on the overall leaderboard. GMC currently has five mass-production pickup trucks available for 2025, two of them being all-electric. These fetch higher price tags than the three gas-powered options, making the Canyon the most affordable truck from the brand.
With a starting price of $38,400 for the Elevation trim, the 2025 GMC Canyon is more affordable than some of its main rivals, but not by enough to discount it completely. Being the more off-road-focused model in the lineup, particularly with the AT4 trim, the American brand still does a solid job of infusing the truck with luxury to help it earn the higher price point. Powered by the 2.7-liter TurboMax inline-four cylinder, the 2025 Canyon puts down an impressive 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, helping it reach a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds.
Cadillac: 2024 Cadillac CT4
While pickup trucks are massively popular, the SUV segment is also an American favorite, with the two making up the top six entries for the best-selling vehicles throughout 2024. Cadillac is another brand capitalizing on the success of the segment, but still makes sure to appeal to those who want a smaller car. The CT4 and CT5 sedans put Cadillac all by itself when it comes to American brands producing luxury gas-powered sedans, being the last to compete directly with Europe's best in this area of the industry. Subsequently, the smaller CT4 becomes the cheapest car on sale among Cadillac's relatively large lineup.
Similar to Lincoln offering an older model for the Corsair, Cadillac still has the 2024 CT4 available to purchase brand new. An even smaller difference in price this time round, with the 2024 model starting at $34,595, which is only $400 cheaper than the 2025 model. While the Blackwing model is the pinnacle of performance in the segment, under the hood of the base trim is a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing a solid 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Dodge: 2025 Dodge Hornet
Moving back to the Stellantis-owned American manufacturers, very few can compete with Dodge's iconography in the performance scene. With a history deep-rooted in muscle, which continues today with the all-new Dodge Charger, the brand only has three models on sale. A limited lineup isn't out of the ordinary with Stellantis, as the conglomerate uses its various brands to cover as much ground as possible. Dodge sticks to its performance-oriented nature, even with the compact Hornet SUV, the smallest and most affordable model from the iconic brand this year.
The Hornet finds itself in a situation opposite to that of the Cadillac CT4 and Lincoln Corsair, as the latest 2025 model is actually cheaper than last year's model. Now undercutting the $30,000 price point, the brand new Dodge Hornet starts at $29,995. Not only is this price ultra-competitive within the compact SUV segment, but it also offers excellent value for money if power is the most important element for you. Powered by a 2.0L inline-four in the base GT trim producing 268 horsepower, the Dodge Hornet is the most powerful compact SUV on the U.S. market.
Ford: 2025 Ford Maverick
While Ford was just beaten to the title of best-selling car brand in America by Toyota, the Dearborn-based automaker was still the most successful American manufacturer at home in 2024. Despite falling short in overall sales, the F-Series pickup truck was the best-selling individual model, selling a whopping 732,139 units overall, but the model at the other end of the brand's lineup deserves just as much attention. Bringing back the nameplate in a much different fashion, the Ford Maverick pickup truck hit the market in 2021, becoming one of the very few compact pickup trucks available brand new.
The Maverick truck isn't as cheap as it once was, but the 2025 model is still the most affordable model from the brand this year. With an MSRP of $28,145, the Maverick rivals some of the best compact SUVs in terms of pricing, but offers tremendous practicality with its standard 4.5-foot truck bed. Efficiency is also a strong suit for the Maverick as far as all-wheel drive goes, achieving 25 MPG combined. The hybrid model gets an option of all-wheel or front-wheel drive, but the combustion-only version is exclusively all-wheel drive.
Jeep: 2024 Jeep Compass
When it comes to the very best American off-road vehicles, it's incredibly hard to topple Jeep. Competing at the top of the segment for decades with models such as the Wrangler and the Gladiator, it's fairly easy to look past some of the other road-focused vehicles that the brand produces in 2025 alongside the Grand Cherokee. At the lowest end of Jeep's lineup is the Compass, a compact SUV that does a solid job of maintaining the luxury feel you get in some of the more expensive models.
The Compass is another vehicle on this list that, if you go back a year, you can save yourself some money on what's essentially the same SUV. With no changes for the best model, the 2024 Jeep Compass starts at a mere $25,900, which is lower than many other entries in the compact SUV segment. Performance isn't forgotten in the Compass either, with a standard power output of 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine.
Buick: 2024 Buick Envista
Following suit with the majority of its American rivals, Buick is another marque offering SUVs exclusively in 2025. The Detroit-based brand has quite a limited lineup, only selling four models brand new. Still, Buick manages to cover a decent amount of ground by offering two compact SUVs, a mid-size model, and a top-spec full-size option. As you may expect, one of the compact options comes in as the most affordable, being another model that requires you to go back one year to get the best deal. The Envista was only introduced for the first time in 2024, making it unsurprising to see no major changes come to it the year after.
With a starting price of $22,400, you're essentially still buying a brand-new car for this very generous price. For reference, the 2025 model starts at $23,800, which would still earn the compact SUV the same spot on this list. As for the differences, the newer models come with a remote start system and rear parking assist, which could make the 2025 Envista a better buy if these features sound enticing. Looking at the specifications for the entry-level SUV, the Envista is powered by a small 1.2L turbocharged engine, producing 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Not the highest of numbers, but not out of the ordinary for a new SUV this cheap.
Chevrolet: 2025 Chevrolet Trax
Considering how many models Chevrolet produces in 2025, it's no surprise to see the automotive giant offer the most affordable model from an American brand this year. Whether it's a compact SUV, mid-size sedan, full-size pickup truck, or an all-powerful sports car, Chevrolet has something that can appeal to just about every buyer on the market. Despite having such an expansive range, Chevrolet offers more SUVs than any other vehicle type, making the most of the stateside demand. Acting as the entry-level choice for the brand, the 2025 Chevrolet Trax is hard to ignore for its extremely generous price tag.
Unlike many other SUVs on this list, Chevrolet only sells the new 2025 model of the Trax, starting at just $20,500. Similar to the Envista, performance isn't the focus of the Chevrolet Trax, featuring the same 1.2L turbocharged engine found in the Buick, producing 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The price difference is primarily due to the Envista taking on a more luxury role in General Motors' lineup, but the Trax still comes with ample standard features to further improve its value for money, as well as a fuel efficiency rating of 30 MPG combined.