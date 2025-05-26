These Are The Cheapest Cars From Every American Brand You Can Buy In 2025

No matter what segment you're in the market for in 2025, there's a strong chance that one of the many American automakers can tick all the boxes. While the focus for many of the key manufacturers has been put on the production of SUVs and pickup trucks, as demand continues to grow, there are still a select few models that keep the nation competing in the international sedan and sports car segments, keeping the options open.

One of the key elements that make a new car attractive is, of course, the price tag. Ensuring that you get the most value for money in a purchase as significant as a new car is paramount, which is where the following 13 models come into play. Looking at every American automaker on the market in 2025, these are the cheapest models available from each, showing that the U.S. automotive industry still produces models that can hold up to Asia and Europe's best.