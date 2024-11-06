Who Owns Buick And Where Are Its Cars Built?

Buick is one of America's first car brands, having been founded in 1899. This car brand has had its moments in the spotlight, with the company making some of the coolest classic muscle cars, and even legendary models like Buick Grand National. However, it also had its missteps, with the company producing some models that you should always steer clear of.

Because of its history in America, you might assume Buick is an American car brand. However, car brands change owners all the time, with just five companies owning some of the top car brands in the world. Furthermore, globalization and outsourcing meant that some car brands are no longer owned by the same company that started them — and they aren't even built in the same country. For example, MG (or Morris Garages) started as a British brand, but it's now owned by SAIC, a Chinese company, and is made in China, making it one of the four major car brands you'll be surprised to know comes from the East Asian country.

Because of this, you might be interested to know who actually owns Buick and where it builds its cars. So, let's look at the brand's ownership history and also see where its new cars come from.

