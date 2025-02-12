Is Audi Discontinuing The Q8 E-Tron?
When Audi unveiled the 2024 e-tron with its new Q8 moniker, there were hopes it would signal the electric car's longevity in the premium electric SUV market. However, declining demand in the segment has forced the German manufacturer to make swift changes to its lineup, and now there's confirmation that the premium Q8 e-tron is down to its last hurrah.
In December 2024, Reuters reported that Volkswagen, the parent company of Audi, had decided to shutter its factory in Brussels, Belgium, on February 28, 2025. At the time, a spokesperson confirmed the closure of the facility, noting that they first exhausted efforts to find a buyer for the plant but ultimately chose to shut it down.
The Brussels factory is the only one manufacturing Audi's Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback, so ceasing its operations immediately sparked questions about what would happen to the luxury EV models. Days after the announcement of the closure, Audi confirmed the end of the road for the 2024 iteration of the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version. However, it also hinted at a possible final year model.
Audi Q8 e-tron's possible swan song
When Audi corroborated the rumors about the discontinuation of the Q4 e-tron, it also teased a final iteration of the premium vehicle. But since the factory is terminating its operations by the end of February, only a few of the 2025 version will be released, if any. The company did not disclose where the new year model will be manufactured.
"The 2024 Q8 e-tron remains on sale in the U.S. with the potential for a small volume of 2025 model year vehicles to be delivered as production plans are finalized," read Audi's statement from December 17, 2024, obtained by Car and Driver. So while the production facility will no longer produce Q8 e-tron models starting February 28, consumers will still be able to purchase one in 2025.
Apart from the low-volume release for the 2025 refresh, there's no information about what the final version of the series will be like. The 2024 models debuted with minor revisions, and only the addition of the Q8 in its moniker was its biggest upgrade. Thus, it's unlikely for the final installment to launch with a design overhaul. Nothing is set in stone about the 2025 model as well, so whether the Q8 e-tron will receive a successor or if Audi will shift focus toward a new EV remains to be seen.
Why the e-tron struggled to gain footing
Audi's first EV had a promising start in the luxury electric SUV market when it was launched in 2019. It received praise for its stylish design, spacious interior, and smooth ride. However, as the EV landscape evolved, the e-tron visibly struggled to keep up with newer competitors offering better range and technology.
The aspect where the e-tron significantly lagged was its range. Its inaugural model only churned out an EPA-estimated 204 miles per charge, despite the e-tron being advertised to give 248 miles, based on the European test cycle. Hence, it could barely hold a candle next to its contemporaries. The Jaguar I-Pace produced a decent 234 miles, while the Tesla Model X 75 and 100D delivered 238 and 289 miles per charge, respectively. The BMW iX offered 324 miles, while the Rivian R1S could last up to 410 miles on a single charge.
While other players in the segment continued to improve the range of their vehicles through the years, Audi appeared reluctant to boost the e-tron's battery capacity. Up until the 2023 e-tron refresh, the vehicle only produced 222 miles per charge. It was only in 2024 when the company finally gave in to consumer demand and upgraded the Q8 e-tron with 285 miles on a single charge. The Sportback offered more with 300 miles.