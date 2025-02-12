Is Audi Discontinuing The Q8 E-Tron?

When Audi unveiled the 2024 e-tron with its new Q8 moniker, there were hopes it would signal the electric car's longevity in the premium electric SUV market. However, declining demand in the segment has forced the German manufacturer to make swift changes to its lineup, and now there's confirmation that the premium Q8 e-tron is down to its last hurrah.

Advertisement

In December 2024, Reuters reported that Volkswagen, the parent company of Audi, had decided to shutter its factory in Brussels, Belgium, on February 28, 2025. At the time, a spokesperson confirmed the closure of the facility, noting that they first exhausted efforts to find a buyer for the plant but ultimately chose to shut it down.

The Brussels factory is the only one manufacturing Audi's Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback, so ceasing its operations immediately sparked questions about what would happen to the luxury EV models. Days after the announcement of the closure, Audi confirmed the end of the road for the 2024 iteration of the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version. However, it also hinted at a possible final year model.

Advertisement