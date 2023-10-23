Here's How Long It Will Take To Charge A 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron (And How Far It Will Go)

How far you can drive, and how long does it take to charge? These are the two big questions any potential electric vehicle buyer always wants answered. With huge variations in battery capacity, efficiency, and charging speed, the model of EV you drive could make a big difference in how often you're sitting waiting for a public charger to do its job. Audi knows that, and that's why when it upgraded its original e-tron luxury EV it addressed both range and charging questions.

For the 2024 Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback, Audi didn't just update the name. Multiple changes were made in the name of improving range and performance, not least a higher-capacity battery. For the original SUV, Audi installed a 95 kWh battery, of which eventually 86 kWh was usable for driving. For this 2024 version, there's now a 114 kWh pack — of which 106 kWh is usable — that offers 23% more than its predecessor and is fitted as standard in North American versions of the EV.

Meanwhile, aerodynamic tweaks cut drag on both the SUV and Sportback versions of the Q8 e-tron, while a change to the electric motors made the rear motor more efficient — as well as more potent — and enabled the front motor to switch off without adding drag. The result of all this is a considerable uptick in driving range compared to the 2023 e-tron SUV and Sportback.