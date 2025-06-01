Nissan May Discontinue The Altima (But Here's Why It Shouldn't)
Every car fan knows what's happening to the car industry. Automakers are slowly pulling the plug on the mid-sized family sedan, and it seems the curtains might be drawing for the much-loved Nissan Altima. According to a report by Automotive News, Nissan might be letting go of the budget-friendly sedan after the 2025 model year.
This is not a Nissan-only decision. General Motors, like Nissan, stopped production of the much-appreciated Chevrolet Malibu. It's an industry-wide shift in what automakers are now calling changing priorities and consumer preferences. Over the last decade, there's been a big fuss over crossovers, EVs, and trucks, and as a result, the favored family automobile has changed from the budget four-door sedan to an SUV. In the last five years alone, the United States market has witnessed the exit of the Ford Fusion, Taurus, Fiesta Sedan, and the Chrysler 200.
Despite its 23-year stint on American roads, it seems the internet really bullied the Altima into discontinuation. But let's be honest, folks. Other than offering meme material, the Altima is dependable, affordable, and the go-to vehicle for commuters and families. Its exit is a nod to a trend that'll likely see the end of affordable sedans, posing a threat to the average buyer.
The Altima exit will hurt everyday drivers
Every vehicle class serves a segment of consumers. The Nissan Altima was developed for buyers looking for budget-friendly, fuel-efficient cars. However, according to recent trends, auto manufacturers are focusing on pushing more expensive crossovers and electric vehicles.
The Nissan Altima and competitors like the Hyundai Sonata, Chevy Malibu, or the Toyota Camry serve consumers looking for reliable, fuel-efficient transportation. This class of consumers can't afford luxury trims or high MSRPs. And while getting the Nissan Rogue or the next best competing crossover seems like the right thing to do, car preference is a matter of choice.
Think about it. In 2024, Americans bought 15.9 million light vehicles, of which three million were passenger cars. The recent trend to phase out affordable sedans like the Nissan Altima, popularizing SUVs and crossovers, only squeezes out low-to-mid-income families, urban commuters, and even students. It is a dangerous domino effect that could leave fewer under $30,000 car options for consumers.
Why Nissan should keep the Altima alive
Internet trolls aside, the Nissan Altima still has a place for the American car buyer. For starters, it's a popular nameplate under Nissan that not only has good looks but also features decent tech and offers bonus perks like all-wheel drive. It does all this and still maintains its affordability and good gas mileage.
Here's the truth. There's been an uptick in SUV sales, but EV adoption remains slow (the numbers don't lie). Also, not too many people are camping at the dealerships looking to buy the latest Camry, Civic, or Altima, but that doesn't mean the demand will disappear – it won't. Killing iconic nameplates like the Nissan Altima might save costs in the short term, but in the long run, it destroys brand loyalty, leaving open gaps for competitors like Toyota and Honda.
If Nissan ends both the Altima and the Versa, it could be the beginning of a dangerous retreat from the segment the automaker once dominated.