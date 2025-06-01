Nissan May Discontinue The Altima (But Here's Why It Shouldn't)

Every car fan knows what's happening to the car industry. Automakers are slowly pulling the plug on the mid-sized family sedan, and it seems the curtains might be drawing for the much-loved Nissan Altima. According to a report by Automotive News, Nissan might be letting go of the budget-friendly sedan after the 2025 model year.

This is not a Nissan-only decision. General Motors, like Nissan, stopped production of the much-appreciated Chevrolet Malibu. It's an industry-wide shift in what automakers are now calling changing priorities and consumer preferences. Over the last decade, there's been a big fuss over crossovers, EVs, and trucks, and as a result, the favored family automobile has changed from the budget four-door sedan to an SUV. In the last five years alone, the United States market has witnessed the exit of the Ford Fusion, Taurus, Fiesta Sedan, and the Chrysler 200.

Despite its 23-year stint on American roads, it seems the internet really bullied the Altima into discontinuation. But let's be honest, folks. Other than offering meme material, the Altima is dependable, affordable, and the go-to vehicle for commuters and families. Its exit is a nod to a trend that'll likely see the end of affordable sedans, posing a threat to the average buyer.

