8 Sedans Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

Another long-running nameplate with a long history for reliability is the Toyota Camry. For the 2025 model year, the Camry has been given a makeover, complete with revised styling and a new standard hybrid engine. It starts from around $30,000 once the compulsory $1,095 destination fee is taken into account, with top-spec trims starting from around $6,000 more. During our own mixed testing, we didn't quite match the Camry's official efficiency figures — it's rated at 46 mpg combined, but we only saw 38 mpg. Still, that's enough to keep fuel bills low over the long run.

The car's power output varies slightly between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, with the former churning out 225 horsepower and the latter making 232 horsepower. Our all-wheel drive tester felt suitably potent at everyday speeds, although the car remained far from sporty even with Sport mode engaged. While the Camry remains dependable, reasonably priced, and decently equipped, it's still not interesting to drive.

There's nothing to suggest so far that the 2025 Camry should be any less reliable than earlier model years, which are well known for their ability to hit high mileage figures. An iSeeCars study ranked the hybrid Camry within the top 20 longest lasting vehicles on the market, and JD Power gave the current model year a high reliability rating. The car's two current recalls involve minor issues – a damaged second row seatbelt and an incorrect load capacity sticker – that should be easily remedied by a dealer.

