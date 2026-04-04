5 Car Performance Numbers That Most Drivers Shouldn't Care About

There are many factors to consider when buying a vehicle, whether new or used. Not only are there vital questions to ask oneself before committing to any new car, but there's also the seemingly endless parade of vehicles to choose from, be they practical crossovers or svelte, two-seater performance cars.

One of the main ways that manufacturers differentiate their cars from one another, at least on paper, is through the specs. Some, like fuel efficiency and cargo room, are pretty mundane, while others, like the performance numbers that sportier cars often lead with, can be quite eye-catching. The thing is, though, not all of the latter are all that useful — at least, not for the general driver.

Figures like peak horsepower, 0-60 mph times, and lateral g are nice if you're bench racing, but they aren't the be-all-end-all of cars. This isn't to say that they're wholly unimportant for everyone, mind you; someone looking for a car to take to weekend track days should, of course, pay a lot of attention to a car's horsepower and acceleration numbers. However, if you're mostly driving on public roads, you really don't need to stress out about these when you're trying to whittle down your shortlist to a handful of vehicles.