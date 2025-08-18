Does Germany's Autobahn Have A Speed Limit? The Answer May Surprise You

The answer to whether Germany's Autobahn has a speed limit is — yes and no. While around half of the Autobahn system has no posted speed limits, one-third of the Autobahn has a permanent, posted limit and the other one-sixth has 'variable' speed limits, determined by either traffic congestion or inclement weather. In addition, vehicles such as buses, trucks, and vehicles with trailers are subject to Autobahn speed limits, wherever they may travel. Germany has also decided to give self-driving cars a highway test track on a section of the Autobahn.

In addition, some Autobahn sections have had speed limits imposed on them due to the intense summer heat, which can cause the asphalt roadway to crack and lift. Roads that have been experiencing high traffic volume, are older, or in poor condition are the most susceptible to heat-induced damage. Speed limits on these roadways have been reduced to 120 km/h (74 mph) for most cars and 80 km/h (49 mph) for motorbikes.

On the half of the German Autobahn that has no speed limits, there is an 'advisory' limit of 130 kph or 81 mph. This advisory limit is not enforced, leaving the driving speeds of vehicles on these sections up to the drivers. However, reckless driving on the Autobahn is not tolerated, with the dedicated police force known as the Autobahnpolizei responsible for enforcing good driving standards, regardless of whether or not there is a speed limit.