The Audi Mid-Engine Supercar Concept We Wish Made It To Production

A funny thing happened on the way to the 1991 Tokyo Auto Show. While Audi did wow the crowd with its Avus Quattro concept car, something was missing. Those who laid eyes on the gleaming beast during its appearance were none the wiser.

The purpose of the Avus was twofold: First, it was meant as a way to formally present unto the world its twelve-cylinder W12 engine — the crown jewel it would soon put into the yet-to-be-released Audi A8 (via Top Gear). Its second goal was to usher in Audi's aluminum age of car manufacturing, a concerted effort to build cars with as much aluminum as possible. So why not wrap it all up in the company's first foray into the realm of supercars? As such, the Avus can be considered the grandpappy to Audi's R8 line of supercars (per Top Gear).

The W12 was a naturally aspirated (via Audi), 6.0-liter 509 horsepower gasoline monster (via Top Gear). Scissor doors opened into an interior with twin red bucket seats that wrapped passengers in a cocoon of safety. A huge NACA-style cooling duct was mounted on the roof, and it came with three lockable differentials, rear-wheel steering, Quattro all-wheel drive, and a 6-speed manual transmission (via Motor1). The shallow profile boasted incredible aerodynamics, and amazingly, the 20-inch wheels comprised half of the car's total height.