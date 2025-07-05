Why Do American Cars Have Such Big Engines?

Picture a stereotypical car from each major division: American, European, and Asian. What sort of engine does each have? What about in the 1990s, the 1970s, 1950s, and before? Leaving aside more nuanced design sensibilities, the core elements of each car remain the same: an engine propels usually four wheels on a chassis down the road. But that core component, the engine, features some truly staggering size differences when taken at face-value.

Generally, most people associate American automotive design with a trend towards excess in one form or another. Take even a compact sports car, for instance. A Ford Mustang in its iconic 1965-1966 configuration featured a 4.7L 289 cubic-inch V8. By comparison, a Ford Capri of the same era had a 3.0L V6. An MGB GT: four-cylinder, Toyota 2000GT: straight-six, and so on. And this trend continues today; the most popular cars in America are consistently full-size light-duty trucks like the Ford F-series and Chevrolet Silverado, many of which have engines multiple times the size of the most popular cars in Japan, the UK, continental Europe, and elsewhere. Why, though?

Put simply, American cars have such big engines because the cars themselves are big in the first place. Americans have tried extremely small compacts, dating back to the Subaru 360, which was a commercial failure. Modern subcompacts and kei cars are far more capable, but lack the convenience and amenities of their larger counterparts that we've gotten used to in the States. Likewise, elsewhere in the world, they demand smaller cars to fit in tighter cities; hence why many have smaller engines as a result.