What Made The '65 And '66 Ford Mustang So Iconic?

Today, the classic first-generation Ford Mustang represents an American icon –- an undisputed legend of the road, circuit, and silver screen. It's one of the few sports cars which needs no introduction to almost anyone around the world thanks to its recognizable silhouette, logo, and timeless appeal. But that legend had to start somewhere –- after all, not all exceptional cars become such popular sensations, and not all popular cars are that exceptional. Which raises one question: What endeared us to the original Ford Mustang so completely that it birthed the entire "pony car" trend and remained in production for over 60 years?

We'll only explore the initial two model years here (including 1964 ½) for being the main source of its initial, sensational popularity. Some cars, like the Chevrolet Corvette, took a few years to really gain traction. The Mustang, by contrast, hit the ground running at full-speed.

The two primary influences which most directly led to the Mustang's overwhelming popularity are what the car tangibly provided to its customers and how Ford marketed it. Ford developed the Mustang as a competitor to the likes of Ferrari and Jaguar, offering American customers a powerful, inexpensive, and customizable European-inspired platform. In addition, Ford heavily marketed the Mustang on a variety of media and publicity tours, touting the vehicle as a means for the general public to experience the glamor of a true sports car at an affordable price. This multi-month campaign coalesced into the most popular launch of a single car model since the 1927 Ford Model A.

