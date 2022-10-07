The Interesting Story Of How Cadillacs Got Their Tailfins

As the mood boards on the walls of design studios the world over will tell you, cars have borrowed much of their aesthetic from animals and aircraft for the best part of a century. From the aircraft canopy-like glasshouses of unique coachbuilt vehicles of the 1930s—the 1938 Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet is a fine example—to the shark-like dorsal fins stabilizing today's Le Mans racers, planes, cars, and animals, particularly fish, share a great deal.

This is also true of the iconic tailfins first fitted to Cadillacs of the late-1940s, then later adopted by automakers on both sides of the Atlantic through much of the next two decades.

The exact genesis of the tailfin is open to debate, with General Motors designer Harley Earl and his student Franklin Quick Hershey both credited with its invention. In truth, it may well have been something of a combined effort—and their inspiration came from both the skies and the sea.

Earl reportedly got his inspiration for Cadillac's tailfins from the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, a fighter plane introduced in 1940 and played a key role in World War II. Crucially for our story, it featured a twin-tail design which, according to William Knoedelseder's 2018 book "Fins," inspired Earl to incorporate the look on a car. He took his design team to the Selfridge Field air base, 30 miles north of Detroit, for a closer look at the aircraft.