The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.

At the same time, even the most extravagant Cadillacs pale in comparison to the Caddys from over 60 years ago. If you really wanted to make an impression in 1959, you bought a Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz. Words like "subtle" and "restrained" were not in Cadillac's vocabulary in the late-1950s.

Featuring enough fins to make a marine biologist upset, the Eldorado Biarritz convertible was excessive even by 1950s standards and had an MSRP of over $7400, according to NADA Guides. Adjusted for inflation, that's just over $75,000. That's just a drop in the bucket compared to what a 1959 Eldorado is worth now.