State's Harsh New 'Super Speeder' Law Is Already Racking Up Arrests
There are many situations where one can find themselves getting pulled over for driving too fast. You could get caught in a local speed trap meant to target unsuspecting motorists, for example, or you could even get a ticket for trying to keep up with fast-moving traffic on the highway.
While there are some ambiguous and potentially defensible situations, what's not are those egregious and highly dangerous violations where a driver is willfully or negligently driving at speeds far above the posted limit. These so-called super speeders have always faced stiff penalties when caught, but some states have started clamping down even harder with new laws targeting the fastest and most dangerous offenders.
In Florida, a super speeder law, which went into effect in the summer of 2025, has already delivered big results thanks to its more aggressive enforcement and penalties. Volusia County has served up more than 170 super speeder charges since the law was introduced, while St. Johns County has recorded more than 60 charges against super speeders in the same period of time.
What is a super speeder?
Speeding tickets are by far the most common type of traffic violation in the state of Florida, but the new super speeder law is not aimed at increasing the number of casual speeding tickets. Instead, it was introduced to target those who show blatant disregard for speed limits with jail time and increased fines. House Bill 351, which was made into law as of July 1, 2025, creates a criminal offense for drivers caught exceeding 100 mph or driving at more than 50 mph past the posted limit on any roadway.
Drivers convicted for excessive speeding under the new law can face up to 90 days of jail time or a $500 fine for their first offense. Subsequent offenses can raise that to $1,000 and six months of jail time, with their driver's license suspended for at least 180 days. By the end of October, the state had already reported more than 500 arrests made under the new law.
According to a News4JAX report, the local sheriff's office in St. John's County notes that most offenders have been arrested and taken into custody under the new law because their speeding violations are particularly dangerous. Across the state, individuals charged with super speeding have included one man going 155 mph in a Dodge and another who was clocked at 90 mph in a 25 mph zone.
How other states are combating super speeders
Florida is not the only state that has special laws aimed at curbing egregious speeding. Back in 2010, the neighboring state of Georgia implemented its own super speeder law that's broader than but not as harsh as Florida's. Under the law, Georgia drivers caught going over 75 miles per hour on a two-lane road, or 85 miles per hour on any road, are hit with an extra $200 state fine on top of any local penalties.
Across the country in California, where motorists can already get speeding tickets from roadside camera systems, legislators are proposing a different method of stopping super speeders. Rather than hitting drivers with increased fines or jail time, the proposed California pilot program would use technology to monitor and keep a rein on speeders. Under the proposal, drivers caught driving over 100 mph would have devices installed on their vehicles that can identify local speed limits and prevent drivers from exceeding them.
The feasibility of this sort of speed-limiting technology, however, remains to be seen. In the meantime, given the noticeable results that Florida has seen in less than a year, we wouldn't be surprised to see more states around the country introduce their own laws aimed at getting these super speeders off the roads.