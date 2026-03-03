State's Harsh New 'Super Speeder' Law Is Already Racking Up Arrests

There are many situations where one can find themselves getting pulled over for driving too fast. You could get caught in a local speed trap meant to target unsuspecting motorists, for example, or you could even get a ticket for trying to keep up with fast-moving traffic on the highway.

While there are some ambiguous and potentially defensible situations, what's not are those egregious and highly dangerous violations where a driver is willfully or negligently driving at speeds far above the posted limit. These so-called super speeders have always faced stiff penalties when caught, but some states have started clamping down even harder with new laws targeting the fastest and most dangerous offenders.

In Florida, a super speeder law, which went into effect in the summer of 2025, has already delivered big results thanks to its more aggressive enforcement and penalties. Volusia County has served up more than 170 super speeder charges since the law was introduced, while St. Johns County has recorded more than 60 charges against super speeders in the same period of time.