Most Of Florida's Traffic Tickets Are Issued For This Violation

If you're a regular Internet surfer, you've undoubtedly encountered the infamous "Florida Man" phenomenon from time to time. The term is a catch-all for the zaniness that routinely emanates from the Sunshine State. There's even a website dedicated to curating these wacky occurrences, such as: "Florida Man Steals Excavator, Goes for Joyride, Crashes into Walmart," or "Florida Man with 'ALL GAS No Brakes' Neck Tattoo Crashes While Fleeing Police." These very real events are quite literally the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to Floridians' wayward encounters with law enforcement.

Given the fact that Florida has some very weird automobile laws to go along with these quirky headlines, it should come as no real surprise that the Sunshine State's most common non-criminal moving traffic violation is, by far, speeding. In 2024, the total number of traffic tickets issued (across 22 different possible violations) was 1,878,962. Of those, 744,082 were for speeding. Coming in a distant second (with 245,666 tickets) was running a red light camera.

Moving violations occur when a driver behind the wheel of a moving vehicle fails to obey a traffic law. Speeding, running a red light, or texting while driving all fall into this category. Many states (including Florida) use a point system wherein certain violations are given a value. In this case, speeding is worth three points. If a driver accumulates 12 points within a 12-month period, their license will be suspended for 30 days. Reaching 18 points in 18 months results in a 3-month suspension, and hitting 24 points in 36 months leads to a one-year suspension.