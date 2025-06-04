7 Of The Weirdest Auto Laws In Florida

Driving laws exist to keep you and other drivers safe, and many of us know the most common auto laws by heart. Come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Obey right-of-way rules properly. Always wear your seatbelt. Don't go over the posted speed limit. The list could go on and on, and despite the massive number of these laws we have to learn, they quickly become ingrained in us. In addition to these helpful, almost intuitive driving laws, there are also quite a few that will make any driver pause and scratch their head. There are plenty of strange driving laws across the United States, but you'll find some of the weirdest auto laws in Florida.

The Sunshine State is frequently a source of entertaining news, like wild alligator antics in someone's backyard, coverage of a python roaming down a busy street, or some other puzzling headline involving a "Florida man." Many people have come to expect the strange and unexpected from Florida, but these seven specific auto laws may surpass your expectations.