Is Remote Start Bad For Your Car's Engine? Dispelling Common Myths Around The Feature

Over the years, I've had a few cars with a remote start feature. While many new cars come equipped with remote start these days, adding remote start to your car before winter sets in is a cost effective way to improve your quality of your life, especially if you park it outside. If you're not sure whether or not your car has a remote start feature, the answer may be as simple as pushing a few buttons.

Advertisement

One Ford F-150 I purchased had a remote start that the salesperson didn't even know about. I didn't know it either until I was walking out with the keys and noticed an oddly marked button on the key fob. When I pushed it twice, the truck's engine roared to life to the surprise of both the salesperson and myself. He jokingly suggested we renegotiate the deal based on the hidden feature on the truck's key fob, or at least I think he was joking.

While using a remote start system won't cause damage to your engine, it can cause problems if something goes wrong. There are other myths, some with a basis in fact, that surround remote start systems as well.