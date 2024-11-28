Strict States That Crack Down On Window Tint (And The Ones That Don't Seem To Care)

People tint the windows on their cars for myriad reasons. Some people like how cool it makes their car look while others apply tint to give their vehicle some privacy. Others still do it for medical reasons like sun sensitivity, albinism, or even lupus, an autoimmune disease that makes people sensitive to UV rays. Even folks with a history of skin cancer may want to look into at least light tinting to reduce the sun's UV rays hitting their skin. Others still may use it for functionality reasons as tinted windows reduce glare and make driving safer.

Advertisement

Whatever the reason, window tinting comes with an element of research. Each state in the U.S. has its own rules and regulations when it comes to window tinting. Some are fairly liberal with it, allowing much darker tints than other states while some states have banned certain dark tints entirely. In some cases, like New Hampshire, certain windows aren't allowed to be tinted at all. Violation of the rules is typically fairly minor and includes fines around $50 to $100.

So, if you're considering tinting your windows, make sure to look up local laws beforehand. Some states are pretty lenient when it comes to tinting while others would prefer you not have it at all. We have a list of the five most lenient and five strictest states when it comes to window tinting. The gap isn't huge, but we ordered them by front window tint since it tends to have the most variability between all the windows.

Advertisement