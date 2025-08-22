Florida's New Speeding Ticket Law Can Cost Drivers More: Here's What You'll Pay Now

2025 appears to be the year of states modifying their motor vehicle rules. Months after Virginia enacted a new backseat passenger law, Florida changed its speeding laws. The new law that took effect on July 1, 2025, is called the Dangerous Excessive Speeding Law (CS/CS/CS/HB 351), and it adds more than just monetary consequences when someone is caught driving within Florida's jurisdiction at extreme speeds.

The new law has changed what used to be an already high-dollar traffic ticket and tacked on more severe consequences. Excessive speeding is now treated as a criminal offense, something that can land you in jail, cost you your license, and leave you with a permanent criminal record. Florida already had some high penalties for speeding, with drivers being fined $250 if they drove 30 miles per hour over the speed limit. There was a separate statute that made driving 50 miles per hour or more over the limit a special category of speeding.

The mandatory fines were high, starting at $1,000 for the first offense, $2,500 for a second, and $5,000 for a third, as recorded in the Uniform Traffic Citation Manual. While these were high penalties, they were still counted as civil infractions. With the new one in place, that is no longer the case.