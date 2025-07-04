Virginia Has Enacted A Backseat Passenger Law - Here's What That Means

The three-point seatbelt was patented in 1955 and issued as standard equipment on 1959 Volvos. Despite a report from the Missouri think tank MOST Policy Initiative reports that rear-seat belt usage cuts a person's risk of death in a crash by half, only 78% of back seat passengers wear them. That lags well behind the 90% figure for drivers and front seat passengers, a number that has been boosted by mandatory seat belt laws. A 2018 survey by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) pegged seat belt use among Americans at 91% in front and 72% in back, and found that many riders mistakenly think the rear seat is safer during crashes. Two out of five respondents said they don't buckle up in back because there's no law requiring it in their state. New Hampshire is the only state that doesn't mandate seat belt use for adults but 35 states, Washington D.C.,and four U.S. territories have primary enforcement for all passengers. That means police can stop a vehicle solely for a seatbelt violation.

In 14 states including Kansas, Maryland, and New Jersey, seatbelt rules rely on secondary enforcement; an officer can only issue a ticket for an unbuckled adult if the driver has already committed another violation. Minors are covered under a separate set of laws, which also mandate the use of car seats for children under a certain age or size. Virginia is the latest state to pass a law requiring adults riding in back to wear seatbelts. State delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra co-sponsored the bill and told Fox 5 DC, "I think it'll save lives, "I mean, that's the bottom line." It became state law on July 1, 2025.