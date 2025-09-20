Flow Of Traffic Vs Speed Limit: Can You Get A Ticket For Just Keeping Up?

The flow of traffic excuse is the automotive version of "if all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you?" Speed limits exist for several very good reasons. They reduce the number and severity of accidents by increasing driver response time; protect pedestrians, especially in certain areas like school zones; and give drivers better control and visibility.

If you get pulled over and try to tell the police officer that you were speeding to keep up with the flow of traffic, it may not only annoy the officer, it could be taken as an admission of guilt. If you intend to fight the citation, this may diminish your chances of success, and you cannot use the flow of traffic excuse in court. Additionally, you will be held responsible if you cause an accident, even if you claim you were just keeping up with traffic.

If other drivers are speeding, be sure to adhere to the posted speed limit instead of opting to keep up with traffic. On roads with two or more lanes going in the same direction, remember that the right lane is the appropriate lane for drivers going more slowly than other drivers. The only acceptable time to drive with the flow of traffic is if traffic is moving slower than the posted speed limit due to hazardous conditions or an on-road incident. Just remember, going too slow can also result in a ticket if you're impeding the normal flow of traffic for no reason.