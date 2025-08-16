Is It Illegal To Drive Under The Speed Limit? Here's What You Should Know

According to a study published in Transportation Research, 25 states post the minimum speed limit on Interstate freeways, with the most common limit being 40 mph. These are typically used for very busy road sections where going too slowly carries a serious risk of impeding the flow of traffic. Some highways even come with a specific minimum speed limit for the left lane only in order to reduce the risks of accidents when driving too slowly in the passing lane.

It's also worth noting that some states have specific statutes against impeding traffic. If a driver travels at an excessively slow speed and fails to yield to faster-moving traffic on a multi-lane road, or if a slower driver does not use turnouts to let faster vehicles pass, such conduct will likely be considered illegal. While towing, all these regulations mentioned above still apply, while the maximum towing speed is usually about the same or a bit less than regular posted speeds, but these differ from one state to another.

However, the law does allow drivers to travel at speeds that would typically cause disruptions to the normal flow of traffic if such speeds are necessary for safe operation. As such, during bad weather, when visibility is limited, or if there are road hazards present, drivers should reduce their speed in accordance with the conditions.