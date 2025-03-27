What Does 'Yield' Mean When Driving? How To Safely Navigate The Signs

Most road signs are easy to understand, as they're pretty literal. Do Not Enter simply means to stay away from that certain area. Speed Limit 55 tells you that you shouldn't go over 55mph. No Passing Zone indicates a road where passing the vehicle in front of you isn't allowed.

But although you can find dozens of these straightforward signs on the highway, there are still some that aren't as self-explanatory as you'd hope, especially if you're a new driver. One of these is the Yield sign. Yield essentially means to give up, and in terms of driving, what you're giving up is the right-of-way.

You might often notice some motorists stopping at Yield signs, while others don't stop at all. How exactly should you behave when you see one? Let's go over the meaning behind 'yield' in road signs, the many different types you might encounter, and how yield differs from stop.