Everything You Need To Know About No-Passing Zones

Generally, when you're in a no-passing zone, you should be patient, comply with the speed limit, and stay in your lane until the end of the zone. This is especially true if farm equipment or large trucks are in front of you. Never attempt to pass them, as you likely won't see oncoming traffic and might not have enough space in the left lane to overtake.

There are, however, some exceptions to the no-passing rule. In many states, the no-passing rule doesn't apply if you're turning left — perhaps from your driveway or into an intersection. In states like Nebraska and Florida, you can overtake in a no-passing zone when there's an obstruction in your lane. Just make sure to do so with care. In Colorado and Minnesota, you can pass in a no-passing zone if it's a bicyclist that's in front of you, and you see no oncoming vehicles. As you do so, set a distance of at least three feet between you and the rider. In Montana, you can overtake a bicycle in a no-passing zone too, but they should be riding at under half of the speed limit in that area, and you won't be overspeeding.

If you encounter these exceptions on the road, you can pass on the left as you normally would. First, check for right-of-way vehicles. Once the left lane is clear, switch on your left turn signal light and prepare to move lanes. Then, move right back to the right lane as soon as you're already a couple of feet away from the vehicle you've overtaken. Do this for only one vehicle at a time. If you're the car being passed, slow down a tad bit to let the other driver overtake easier.