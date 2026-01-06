Radar Cameras In This State Can Now Give You A Ticket, No Cops Involved

The coming of a new year often means the implementation of new laws, and drivers in the state of California have become quite used to adapting to new road laws every January. In 2026, drivers in some parts of the Golden State could find themselves getting speeding tickets purely enforced by automated systems without an actual police officer involved.

The move comes on the heels of a couple of different state laws from recent years, which opened the path to increased automated enforcement of speeding violations. And the application of these laws will take place on both the streets of local municipalities and in highway work zones across the state in the coming years.

While the new laws will immediately impact drivers in California, they more broadly represent the latest examples of increased automated traffic law enforcement across the United States, which has also included bus-mounted traffic cameras in New York City. And if other states' experiences are anything to go by, California's newest ticketing system will probably be met with mixed reactions from citizens — not just for the surveillance aspect but also the possibility of inaccurate or inconsistent enforcement.