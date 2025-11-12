You've Been Warned: More NYC Buses Are Getting Cameras To Stop You From Using Their Lanes

Automated camera enforcement has seen positive results throughout New York City, including increased bus speeds on ACE-covered routes and way fewer collisions. However, the ACE system has had its fair share of opposition from New Yorkers. These windshield-mounted cameras are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which has led to a lot of wrongly ticketed drivers. At this point, MTA has mistakenly sent tickets to over 3,800 vehicles for blocking bus lanes — 3,000 of those tickets should have been a warning, and 800 had no infractions at all.

One story was reported by NBC New York, with George Han receiving three violations in his mail for blocking a bus lane he'd never blocked. The MTA responded that these cameras have not been fully programmed to know they shouldn't issue violations to vehicles parked in certain areas and can sometimes fail to realize which violations should get a warning instead. "One of the purposes of the warning phase for newly activated routes is to work out any issues before anyone is actually ticketed," said MTA's Communications Director Tim Minton. "In this situation, there were programming kinks, both in mapping of curb areas and the timing of warnings themselves — all of which have now been resolved."

Due to the growth of the ACE system, bus lane fines have increased from $4.3 million to $20.9 million over the past few years — and this is just one source for the Department of Transportation. The DOT issues more than 40,000 violations per day from what it captures on red light cameras, speed cameras, and bus lane cameras. A human being should be reviewing all of these images, the DOT states, but with so many people breaking traffic laws, it seems to be a bit challenging.