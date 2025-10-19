Worried About NYC Ditching The MetroCard? Here's How Its OMNY Replacement Works

New York is famous for many things — skyscrapers, pizza, and the steam that can often be seen rising from the city's roads. It's also known for its extensive public transport system, which is in the process of a major overhaul aimed at simplifying the way that users pay their fares. The long-serving MetroCard, which was first launched in 1993, is being replaced by OMNY.

It's a contactless, or tap-to-pay, system and is designed to be more versatile and efficient than the MetroCard. Tap-to-pay systems are a safe and secure payment method, but for users who have become used to swiping their MetroCards to use the subways or buses, the new system has taken some getting used to.

OMNY has been in use for several years now, and has been gradually phased in as an alternative payment method to the MetroCard. However, in March 2025, the MTA announced that it would end the sales of new MetroCards on December 31st, 2025. Existing MetroCards will continue to be operational after that date, with the authority yet to announce a final acceptance date. In the meantime, locals and tourists alike will have to make the switch to OMNY, but thankfully, the system is straightforward to use.