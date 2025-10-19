Worried About NYC Ditching The MetroCard? Here's How Its OMNY Replacement Works
New York is famous for many things — skyscrapers, pizza, and the steam that can often be seen rising from the city's roads. It's also known for its extensive public transport system, which is in the process of a major overhaul aimed at simplifying the way that users pay their fares. The long-serving MetroCard, which was first launched in 1993, is being replaced by OMNY.
It's a contactless, or tap-to-pay, system and is designed to be more versatile and efficient than the MetroCard. Tap-to-pay systems are a safe and secure payment method, but for users who have become used to swiping their MetroCards to use the subways or buses, the new system has taken some getting used to.
OMNY has been in use for several years now, and has been gradually phased in as an alternative payment method to the MetroCard. However, in March 2025, the MTA announced that it would end the sales of new MetroCards on December 31st, 2025. Existing MetroCards will continue to be operational after that date, with the authority yet to announce a final acceptance date. In the meantime, locals and tourists alike will have to make the switch to OMNY, but thankfully, the system is straightforward to use.
Do you need an OMNY card?
There's no need to buy a physical OMNY card, since you can use your contactless credit or debit card to pay for fares. You can also use a smartphone with a mobile wallet, or a wearable device like a smartwatch. When you approach the reader at any subway gate or on the bus, tap the card or device and wait for the screen to turn green. The system will automatically deduct your fare from the card or wallet, and you'll be able to head straight through.
If you still prefer to use a dedicated transport card rather than relying on a bank card or digital wallet, physical OMNY cards can also still be purchased and topped up at stores and vending machines throughout the city. You can use OMNY's online location finder to see which locations are nearest your area.
While it isn't strictly necessary, OMNY advises that you should stick to the same contactless payment method throughout a trip. If you pay for part of a trip with a contactless card and another part with a mobile wallet you could end up getting charged more. OMNY offers free transfers for certain trips, but they'll only be applied if you use the same payment method.
Can you pay for multiple riders with OMNY?
If you're heading to the city and bringing younger family members, you can pay for multiple riders with one payment card or wallet. A maximum of four riders can be tapped through gates with the same method of payment. However, there's a catch: If that card or wallet is being used with OMNY for the first time, you can only pay for yourself.
That means that, if it's your first time in the city and you're planning on paying for multiple riders with one card or wallet, those additional riders will need a single-use ticket for their initial ride. Single-use tickets are available from station vending machines and cost $3.25 each. According to the MTA, the contactless payment approval process usually only takes a few minutes, so you shouldn't need to pay for single-use tickets for additional family members after your first ride is complete.
The OMNY system has had some initial teething troubles, but those have been mostly ironed out over the phase-in period. Shortly after launch, some users reported that over-sensitive Apple Pay readers were causing unexpected OMNY charges, but only a very small number of riders were affected. According to MTA figures, 85% of riders said that they were satisfied with the new system in 2025. Even those that aren't will have little choice about using OMNY soon, since the MetroCard system's days are numbered.