Why Do You See Steam Rising From New York Roads?

Both hot steam and vapor rise from underneath the streets of The Big Apple, and Con Edison's massive 105 miles of subterranean piping is responsible. The steam running through the pipes is over 350 degrees Fahrenheit and is clean, usually made from the city's drinking water. Speaking of H2O, many people still aren't drinking enough of it, but fortunately, the best smart water bottles can ensure you stay hydrated, even on the go.

Advertisement

In Manhattan, if you see a tall orange and white chimney rising into the air from the street, it's likely due to maintenance or repairs on the piping. The purpose of the chimney, is to release hot steam higher into the air, so it doesn't come into direct contact with pedestrians or traffic.

However, if you see what looks like steam emanating from manhole covers, it's actually just vapor, created by moisture coming into contact with the scalding pipes underground, and it isn't hot.