Are NYC Taxis Cheaper Than Uber?

Here's how the NYC taxi fare structure works, as of February 2025. The base fare is $3 — this is the initial charge that you pay for hopping into an NYC taxi. As you travel, the meter ticks up based on distance and time. When traveling above 12mph, you pay $0.70 for every fifth of a mile. When the vehicle is stopped or you're traveling at a speed lower than 12mph, you pay $0.70 per 60 seconds.

Advertisement

Then there are surcharges. Every NYC cab passenger is subject to an $1 Improvement Surcharge, which applies to both yellow and green taxis. That money goes to the Taxicab Improvement Fund (TIF) and the Street Hail Livery Improvement Fund (SHLIF), which were established in 2014 to increase the number of accessible vehicles. There is also a $1 overnight surcharge, which applies if you're traveling between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and a $2.50 rush hour surcharge from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays. Lastly, for any trips that begin, end, or pass through Manhattan south of 96th Street you have to pay a New York State Congestion Surcharge, which is $2.50 for yellow taxis, $2.75 for green taxis, and $0.75 for any shared ride.

Advertisement

Tips are customary and expected, and you are also responsible for any tolls incurred during your trip. Trips beyond NYC and trips to and from airports have their own set of rules.