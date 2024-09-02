How To Avoid Tolls And Highways On Google Maps

Google Maps is one of those apps that you definitely should have on your mobile device, not just for navigation but for other purposes as well. It has amassed a massive user base over the years for reliable references of restaurants and other types of establishments worth checking out. You can also use the app as a distance-related workout planner, travel journal, and even a virtual time machine. Of course, Google Maps' bread and butter is its ability to provide users with accurate real-time traffic data.

Advertisement

When you type in an address into Google Maps and view directions from your current location, you'll automatically be given different route options so you can pick the one that works best for you. Travel time may depend on the mode of transportation you pick and the time of day you plan to travel. You can customize your chosen route in a number of ways. If you're not getting on an airplane or public transit, you can add stops to multiple destinations prior to hitting the road or search for places along the way. If you only have one destination, you can modify the time you want to leave or arrive and ensure that the route you pick will get you there promptly.

You also have additional options to avoid tolls and highways. This feature could be useful for student drivers who aren't ready to face the fast pace of freeway driving yet, or for motorists who prefer roads that are safer and have slower traffic. More importantly, since Google Maps' driving route recommendations are primarily meant to be used by cars and may include car-only roads, you'll need to enable this feature if you ride a motorcycle under 125cc or a motorized bicycle.

Advertisement