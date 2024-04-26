The Weirdest Things People Have Forgotten In Uber Rides

There are plenty of rules that Uber drivers have to abide by, but passengers are also expected to be courteous by keeping track of what they bring along. If you're a frequent Uber rider, chances are you've had your moments of forgetfulness from time to time. Leaving behind a personal belonging in your Uber ride can be frustrating, but it is not an uncommon occurrence by any means.

In fact, Uber Newsroom has made a tradition of highlighting these mishaps with its annual Uber Lost and Found Index, which showcases the most commonly left behind items, peak times for absentminded activity, and which cities are the most forgetful within their respective years. Now in its eighth year, this eccentric list has only gotten odder as the years have gone on.

While certain objects such as clothing, wallets, phones, headphones, and jewelry once again were among the most common lost items, a more interesting grab bag of belongings also found its way onto the floors and seats of Uber rides across the country. From pet turtles and expensive blueberries to car engines and bidets, it's impossible to predict what's going to show up any given year. It's time we take a look at some of these strange finds and try to understand how they got to where they ended up.