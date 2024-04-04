5 Lowe's Finds To Help Out With Outdoor DIY Spring Projects
Spring is a time for renewal around the world. As you climb out of the low-energy slump of the last few winter months, you're likely to realize that more than a few places in and out of your home are long due for some touching up. Your backyard is one of these places that certainly deserves some TLC, but some individuals may want to take a step or two further.
Whether you're a seasoned landscaping pro, a DIY enthusiast, or suddenly have the wild spark to go all in on a creative endeavor with your outside space, there's no better time for change than the season of refreshment and rebirth. But before getting your hands dirty with your assignment, it's critical to ensure that you have the right tools in your arsenal. Investing in good quality items at the forefront will save you countless hours of headaches and hurt in the long run while ensuring your job gets done exactly as you envisioned.
To aid in your decision-making, we've put together a compact selection of some of the best outdoor DIY tools that any enthusiast can find at their local Lowe's based on a blend of professional and consumer reviews. More about our selection method can be found at the end of this list.
Huepar Green 165-foot Self-Leveling Indoor/Outdoor Cross-line Laser Level with Cross Beam
A laser level may not be the first thing that comes to mind when looking for outdoor DIY tools, but these devices can prove to be indispensable additions to your toolbox. Whether working a landscaping job or trying to ensure that your fence is aligned, accuracy is key to ensuring that your task goes off without a hitch, and laser levels are second to none in figuring this out.
Huepar is among the most recognized laser levels across the industry. Platforms such as The Spruce, Real Simple, and HGTV have listed Huepar's lineup among the best laser levels on the market, especially for outdoor coverage, thanks to the strength and enhanced durability of their lights. While they cost a bit more than some other laser levels sold at Lowe's, it makes for a good upfront investment.
The 165-foot Self-Leveling Indoor/Outdoor Cross-line model, currently available at Lowe's for $91, makes for the best bang for your buck. Its horizontal line reaches 180 degrees while its vertical line can get up to 120 degrees with the same bright, bold green light that won't get lost in the sunlight like some red light brands. This, combined with its eight-hour battery life, helps give this product a range of versatile functions that are hard to find elsewhere.
Metabo HPT 18-volt 1/2-inch Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill (2-Batteries Included, Charger Included and Hard Case included)
For some, power drills may be a go-to tool for indoor use, but they can prove equally valuable for outdoor jobs. From fixing fences to building a garden, a trusty power drill can go a long way. With spring being a time to embrace newness and change, there's no better time to give a new drill a try as you embark on your next DIY project.
There's a good chance you've never heard of Metabo tools before. Even if the brand lacks the widespread reputation of DeWalt or Milwaukee, that doesn't make it a worthless option by any means. Far from, in fact, as platforms such as Pro Tools Reviews have given high praise to the Metabo HPT 18-volt 1/2-in Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill, calling it "one of the best compact drills we've tested. It has the performance to give Pros plenty of versatility at a price that's well within the range of DIYers."
The many features of this durable drill make it more than worth such adoration. Its cordless design gives it great outdoor versatility, aided by its 1.9-pound and 6.2-inch build, allowing for increased portability. Add in a 20+1 position clutch, tight-clenching keyless chuck, and bright LED light, and it's easy to see how this tool can become your best friend in or out of the house. To top it off, you can purchase the drill, two batteries, charger, and hard case at Lowe's for only $79.
WORX 20-volt Max 10-inch Straight Shaft Battery String Trimmer
It goes without saying that before going all in on a DIY backyard project, you'll want your backyard to be neat and polished. An efficient lawnmower is a no-brainer to aid in this, but having a good trimmer can also prove an effective tool in tending to your lawn or cleaning up tight spaces. If you're looking for a simple electric trimmer with plenty of perks, then Lowe's has a perfect solution.
The WORX 20-volt Max 10-inch Straight Shaft Battery String Trimmer may not have the bells and whistles of other brands, but it nevertheless exceeds its intended function with flying colors. Convenience is the name of the game here. It doubles as a trimmer and an edger, so you don't have to stress about switching between more than one item during a job. Being cordless also eliminates the hassle of awkward wires and cords getting in the way of your work, aided by its ergonomic and lightweight design. At the same time, it is made with the same power-packed 20V 1.5 Ah battery used to fuel WORX's lawnmowers and chainsaws.
It is currently available at Lowe's for $89.98 with a battery and charger included. The product holds a 4.6 out of five-star rating average on the site based on over 350 user reviews.
Kobalt 7 cu-ft Steel Wheelbarrow
A sturdy wheelbarrow should not be underestimated when pursuing outdoor work of any kind. It can aid in keeping your area tidy by moving around debris that would otherwise be in the way during your task. Additionally, you can also use one to help transport items that would be too hefty to carry around otherwise from place to place.
There is an abundance of stellar choices within this category, but one of the most revered brands that you can primarily find at Lowe's is Kobalt. In particular, the 7-cubic-foot steel model is not only among the best-selling wheelbarrows at Lowe's but has received a solid amount of praise from various platforms such as Better Homes and Gardens and The Spruce, as well as holding a 4.5 out of five-star rating average on the site.
Its extra large 7-cubic-foot design and steel build means you can haul almost any material, from wood to concrete to metal. The wheelbarrow is also fitted with plenty of features that help make it easy to maneuver. Its 4-inch wide and 16-inch diameter wheels can go through practically any obstacle and not tip over. It's worth noting that, as a steel tool, it could potentially develop rust over time. Similarly, it does come at a $179 price tag, but Kobalt also sells High-density poly versions at $120.
Westinghouse ePX3100v Handheld Electric Pressure Washer
As you return to tending your outdoor space following the winter months, debris is bound to build up wherever you intend to work. Likewise, you'll probably be making a mess as your DIY project takes place. In that case, a high-quality pressure washer brand should be a no-brainer addition to your list.
It's hard to go wrong with the Westinghouse ePX3100v Handheld Electric Pressure Washer. You'll have no problem cutting through grime and gunk with the washer reaching up to 2,100 PSI of pressure. The 20-foot pressure washer has a removable foam canon and three spray tip variations. The entirety of the device can be handled and stored away with ease. These and its many other traits have helped this versatile tool become the current highest-rated pressure washer on Lowe's website, with a stellar 4.8 rating average based on nearly 2,700 ratings. At only $109, it's also one of the lowest-priced pressure washers from the retailer. Such an effective yet economical combination is hard to find.
Why we chose these tools
A number of different factors influenced our tool selection for this list. However, it largely came down to how these tools were received by the public. Of course, reviews from Lowe's shoppers were crucial in influencing our picks, with none of our choices scoring below a 4.5 out of five-star average rating on the site. However, we also took reviews from industry professionals and platforms such as The Spruce, Pro Tool Reviews, and Better Homes and Garden into consideration. Many of these outlets placed these tools on their widely trusted lists after putting them up to rigorous testing.
With quality being such a significant deciding factor, most of these tools did push or exceed the $100 mark. Nevertheless, we did push to think as economically as possible, even within that range, by making sure each gives you the best bang for your buck. In other words, these still come cheaper than most of what you'd find within their respective categories. More than anything, we wanted to make sure they were all good investments that would continue working for you for many springs to come.