5 Of The Coolest European Cars You Can Finally Import In 2024

The United States might be the home of Las Vegas and the Super Bowl but sometimes we miss out on the rest of the world's fun. That particularly applies to cars. The root of the problem stems from America's unique emissions and vehicle safety standards, which are determined using different metrics and requirements from those in Europe. In many cases, adapting a European-approved vehicle to meet U.S. regulations becomes such a massive headache that many manufacturers simply don't try, leaving American enthusiasts teary-eyed at the thought of what could have been.

While many beloved cars are banned in the U.S. because of that discrepancy, there is a gleam of hope in the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act of 1988 — which started this whole mess to begin with — known as the 25-year import rule. The 1998 amendment to the act allows otherwise noncompliant foreign cars to be imported legally to the United States 25 years after the vehicle's production date. While there are other ways around the unfortunate law, they are typically only reserved for traveling military personnel or show and display cars, so the 25-year import rule is the best bet for Joe Schmo to get a European car that never reached U.S. soil at last.

1999 was 25 years ago as of 2024 and that means that there's a new roster of European classics eligible for U.S. adoption. Lucky for us, 1999 was a good year for European cars ranging from Group C-inspired track weapons to hopped-up hatchbacks.

