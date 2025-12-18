School Zone Speed Cameras Are Busting Drivers Even Outside Of Posted Hours

Traffic cameras can be a contentious topic. They can help save lives, but they don't always work the way they're intended, and it's often drivers who pay the price, sometimes quite literally. According to the National Transportation Research Board, part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, more than 25,000 children are hurt every year while walking to or from school, with more than 100 fatalities. It's unknown how many of those incidents happen inside dedicated school zones, which are areas around schools with lowered speed limits and increased signage, often with parking restrictions and crossing guards. But it's hard to argue that even one child being injured or killed is acceptable, let alone thousands.

Speed cameras have been proven as an effective method to slow drivers and prevent accidents in school zones. In New York City, the installation of cameras in school zones reduced speeding by 63%. Traffic and speed camera laws differ state by state, however. States like Maryland, Washington, Oregon, Georgia and more have specific laws approving cameras in school zones, while some states, such as Texas and West Virginia, have banned their use.

In the town of Stockbridge, Georgia, the issue has gotten complicated in a state where many drivers are already frustrated over the lack of school zone speed camera reform. Motorists say the cameras don't work properly and are challenging violations, while police maintain that the issue lies with the drivers, not the cameras.