This NY County Charged $400M In Illegal Camera Fees – Now It Won't Have To Pay Drivers Back

Many drivers have slid through a yellow light at some point, either accidentally or on purpose, but this is typically legal as long as the light had not yet turned red when you entered the intersection. Running a red light, however, is very definitely illegal, and for good reason. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you are more likely to be injured in a crash as a result of you or another driver running a red light than any other type of crash. Not all traffic lights have cameras, but to help combat red light runners, many states have approved the use of red light cameras. New York City was the first to install such cameras, more than 30 years ago, and it's seen a 73% drop in people running lights.

In 2009, the New York State Assembly approved the first red light cameras outside of New York City. Several municipalities were allowed to install cameras, including Buffalo, Suffolk County, and Nassau County. The fine for running a red light was set at up to $50 per violation, but Nassau County added a $100 driver responsibility fine, driving the total fine up to $150. That additional fee was ruled illegal in 2024, but a judge in October 2025 ruled that the county will not have to pay back the millions collected — and people are upset.