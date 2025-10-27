This NY County Charged $400M In Illegal Camera Fees – Now It Won't Have To Pay Drivers Back
Many drivers have slid through a yellow light at some point, either accidentally or on purpose, but this is typically legal as long as the light had not yet turned red when you entered the intersection. Running a red light, however, is very definitely illegal, and for good reason. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you are more likely to be injured in a crash as a result of you or another driver running a red light than any other type of crash. Not all traffic lights have cameras, but to help combat red light runners, many states have approved the use of red light cameras. New York City was the first to install such cameras, more than 30 years ago, and it's seen a 73% drop in people running lights.
In 2009, the New York State Assembly approved the first red light cameras outside of New York City. Several municipalities were allowed to install cameras, including Buffalo, Suffolk County, and Nassau County. The fine for running a red light was set at up to $50 per violation, but Nassau County added a $100 driver responsibility fine, driving the total fine up to $150. That additional fee was ruled illegal in 2024, but a judge in October 2025 ruled that the county will not have to pay back the millions collected — and people are upset.
A surprise ruling
The unexpected ruling about the additional driver responsibility fees was almost 10 years in the making. In 2016, a lawsuit was filed against both Nassau and Suffolk Counties, led by attorney David Raimondo and representing local drivers. Suffolk County was charging drivers an additional $30 administrative fee, and both fees were subsequently determined to be unlawful. Suffolk County collected almost $91 million from its fee, while Nassau County collected a whopping $400 million.
Despite these fees being deemed unlawful, County Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker ruled that Nassau County will not have to pay back that $400 million to the drivers that made those payments. The judge justified his ruling by stating that those drivers voluntarily paid the fees, which Raimondo called "outrageous." Drivers who received tickets for running red lights in the county were told if they didn't pay the fine, they could have their licenses or registrations revoked, or even have their cars booted and towed. Failure to pay the fine could also have resulted in a ding on the driver's credit report.
Raimondo called the judgment irresponsible and is of the opinion that the county did not want to pay back the fees before the election in November. Rubbing salt in the wound, Suffolk County has plans to settle a case to reimburse drivers for its illegal charges. Meanwhile, in Nassau County, Raimondo plans to appeal to the judgment. The county is not alone – drivers in Palm Bay, Florida are still waiting to hear if they'll get back more than $780,000 collected by faulty speed cameras.