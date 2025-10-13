Can You Run A Red Light That Just Won't Turn Green?

It seems to be a universal experience for drivers that the more anxious you are to get to your destination (or the later you're running), the more likely those lights are to be red. Typically, they'll cycle in just a moment, and you'll be on your way. Traffic lights' cameras are partially there to help with that. There's no denying the crucial role that lights play in road safety; running a red light is often a very dangerous and costly mistake to make. So what happens if a given traffic light just refuses to turn green?

The short answer is obviously no, you cannot just run a red light. If the light is taking a long time to change, there's no excuse for simply getting impatient and proceeding onward. Officer Cody Tapley of the Sacramento Police Department explained to The Sacramento Bee that "the only exemption for running a red light is when directed by a law enforcement officer or authorized traffic director." However, though it seems cut and dried, there's much more to the issue than that. For instance, it may not be functioning correctly. In instances such as this, it's vital that a motorist knows what they can and can't do.