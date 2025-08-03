The Most Infuriating Traffic Light In U.S. History Used To Make New Jersey Driver Bonkers

Nobody likes sitting at red lights when they've got places to be — but there's a red light in the United States that's red for 57 minutes of each hour, causing immense stress and potential chaos during morning commutes beyond the imaginable. The light, which is red for two minutes and 15 seconds at a time, belongs to West Milford, New Jersey, at the Clinton Road and Route 23 intersection. Back in 2001, the light could be red for up to five minutes and 33 seconds, and the New York Times dubbed it the longest traffic light in America. But why was it so long?

The county's Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Maurice Rached, told the New York Times it was actually the result of trying to deal with an overwhelming influx of traffic on Route 23. Since the highway couldn't be widened due to surrounding stores, the Department of Transportation decided to increase the traffic light's wait time to allow more cars to pass on the main road. What was once a two minute and 40 second long light was increased to over five minutes during rush hour — something that required the Department of Transportation to rework the light's signals since it wasn't designed to stay red for more than 4 minutes and 15 seconds.