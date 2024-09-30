This State Has The Most Road Rage In America According To Consumer Affairs

Who can say with all honesty that they haven't been agitated by others on the road? Whether it's driving home at rush hour, frustrations with sharing the road with cyclists or other drivers, or even just being cut off without signaling, we've all had flashes of anger while behind the wheel. It's okay to be upset or frustrated, but what's important is how we act on our emotions. Being reckless on the road or trying to teach other drivers a lesson is exceptionally dangerous and leads to multiple deaths each year.

Consumer Affairs analyzed various data points on aggressive driving, including speeding, tailgating, honking and obscene gestures, running a red light, aggressive driving, and cutting off vehicles, to determine which state exhibits the most anger-induced driving. Road rage is quite common all across the United States, with Consumer Affairs finding that 92% of Americans reported seeing an example of road rage at least once in the past year.

One might expect a densely populated state like California or New York to be the first-ranked state for incidents of road rage, but it appears that population has little to do with such incidents. The No. 1 state is actually Louisiana.