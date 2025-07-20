Why Do Traffic Lights Take So Long In Las Vegas?

There's nothing worse than driving in traffic while commuting to work — except sitting at a long stoplight during that commute, of course. The duration of a stoplight varies from state to state, town to town, even intersection to intersection — and some are much longer waits than others. There's an infamous traffic light in New Jersey that is red for 57 minutes each hour, staying red for 2 minutes, 15 seconds, and going green for only 8 seconds repeatedly. But there's one city in the United States that's known for having long stoplights all over the place — Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas can test the most patient and experienced of drivers — even Waymo cars have been sent there as a proving ground to see if the autonomous vehicles are ready to take on complex layouts. The traffic congestion is considered some of the worst in the country, and the confusing layouts around the Strip have made plenty of roads in the city dangerous. Add in some long traffic lights, and Las Vegas is not a great destination for anyone with road rage.

While it can seem like simply a source of frustration and torture, the long traffic lights are there for a reason. Las Vegas' large intersections and massive amounts of tourists have made the city's stoplights excruciating for commuters.