The Incredible Technology Behind Las Vegas' Mind-Blowing MSG Sphere Explained

If you find yourself wandering the streets of Las Vegas today, chances are high that you see a gigantic lit-up dome on the horizon. It is definitely a dazzling sight to behold and completely hard to miss when you are in its vicinity. Is it a building? An art installation? An enormous screen? As it turns out, it's all of the above, but a scientific and architectural masterpiece on top of it all.

The Sphere at The Venetian— currently colloquially known as the MSG Sphere — is mainly an entertainment and music performance venue located in Paradise, Nevada, near the Las Vegas Strip. It is currently the world's largest spherical building, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. The house has a total of 17,600 seats and a standing capacity of 20,000 people. While the structure's enormousness is enough to make it highly anticipated and talked about by architecture lovers and Vegas visitors alike, the science behind its creation is what makes it technologically impressive.