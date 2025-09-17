What Are Those Little Cameras Above Traffic Lights Actually For?

Traffic lights have been with us since 1868, when the first gas-powered set was switched on in London. These lights used a semaphore system similar to those used by the railways of the day and switched to gas lighting at night. Move on a few decades, and the first electric traffic lights appeared in Cleveland in 1914. The more familiar tri-color lights first appeared on Detroit's streets in 1917 (there's a reason traffic lights have their color configuration).

However, one innovation that didn't appear until much later was the pairing of traffic lights and cameras. The first cameras were "red light" cameras designed to capture images of cars that ran red lights. Developed in the early sixties in the Netherlands, this system didn't arrive in the US until 1994, when New York City installed this type of camera. However, not all cameras are red light cameras. Indeed, only 22 states and the District of Columbia currently permit their use.

Many cameras are simply traffic signal cameras — sometimes called traffic detection cameras — these are connected to a traffic management controller and can be used to activate the lights in response to real-time traffic conditions. Other types of traffic detectors are sometimes used to monitor and control the flow of traffic, while some cameras are used to help apprehend criminals or trace vehicle movements.