Where Did Traffic Light Colors Really Originate From?

Some things are so ubiquitous that it's easy to forget they're designed for a reason. With more than 300,000 traffic lights set up across the United States, it's easy to take how they look for granted without really stopping to wonder why. But the colors used on traffic lights are chosen for specific reasons, and have a long history behind them. They're actually the result of ideas coming together from both psychology and railway engineering.

Red lights are partially used because the color is a universal signifier of danger, or to signify 'stop'. Red signifying danger extends to nature — think of poisonous berries or animals trying to deter predators from attacking them — and so the eye is thought to be adapted to be more attracted to it. This means that it's easy to spot red things and react accordingly, making red an effective stopping signal. Red light's long wavelength also makes it easier to see across a longer distance, even in poor driving conditions. The sooner you see the light, the easier it is to stop safely without someone else hitting into the back of your car.

There's a similar premise behind green lights, with green often being associated with safety. You wouldn't see a green light — or perhaps in Japan, a blue light – and think it was telling you to stop. However, the significance of green lights goes a little further than psychology. Green lights were first used to signify 'go' before traffic signals were even used for cars. In fact, how traffic lights work and use color goes back to the signals used for trains.