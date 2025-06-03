Why Traffic Lights In Japan Are Blue Instead Of Green

You might have seen traffic lights in Japan that are a little different to what you're used to. Instead of being red, amber, and green, the last light on the signal might be blue, or perhaps an interesting shade of teal or turquoise. Or, you might have heard people referring to the green light as blue in Japanese, even if the light looks completely green to you. It's not just a different light system: it's a complex history of linguistics and law.

The reason behind this difference isn't just a literal trick of the light or some kind of technology you didn't know about. It's actually based in linguistics. In fact, blue and green can often be synonymised in Japanese, with green traffic signals being called 'aoshingō' (or 'shingou'), which literally translates to blue light. The outcome of this is some slightly incohesive official literature, and a somewhat varied traffic light system around the country.

Bluish and blue-green traffic lights can be seen on roads across Japan, although they can be a fairly rare sight. Some locations where they've been spotted include locations across Honshū like Nikkō, Tochigi, and Kamakura, Kanagawa. They vary in shades from a clear electric blue all the way down to more subtle shades of sage and aquamarine.

